Bigg Boss 17 update: Did Mannara Chopra 'kiss' Munawar Faruqui? Here's what the latter revealed

Mannara Chopra breaks down after certain allegations from the media. Munawar Faruqui reveals an incident during Diwali night gesturing that Mannara kissed him. Ankita Lokhande discloses Mannara's feelings, terming her 'possessive.'

On January 28, the eagerly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 17 will unveil its winner, intensifying the excitement among fans passionately supporting their preferred contestants. In the lead-up to the decisive moment, the top five finalists, namely Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, and Mannara Chopra, attempted to reconcile their differences in a pivotal episode.

The latest episode showcased Mannara Chopra experiencing an emotional breakdown, triggered by the repercussions of a media conference. Tearfully confiding in her fellow contestants, Mannara expressed surprise at the unintended hurt caused to Ankita Lokhande. She candidly shared the difficulty she faced in overcoming the press conference and the resultant allegations.

This emotional turmoil temporarily altered Mannara's behavior towards others. In a conversation with Munawar, Ankita learned about a significant incident during the Diwali dance that added to the complexity of the situation.

Munawar Faruqui revealed to Ankita that he had been conscious of Mannara's image since the inception of the show. He disclosed a previously unspoken incident from the Diwali dance, making a kissing gesture to illustrate that Mannara had kissed him. Ankita expressed surprise as she was unaware of this occurrence. Munawar elaborated, admitting he felt uncomfortable as he always maintained certain boundaries. However, he refrained from addressing the issue with Mannara to avoid awkwardness.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am here because of her'; Vicky Jain kneels down to apologize to wife Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande then disclosed Mannara's feelings for Munawar, prompting Munawar to explain his protective stance towards her. Munawar recounted how Mannara, after the alleged kiss, even wiped his cheeks. Describing the events of Diwali night, Munawar mentioned Mannara repeatedly acknowledging the enjoyable dance and questioning if he had fun, to which he affirmed. Mannara, sensing his reluctance to discuss it further, referred to him as 'khadoos' (rude). Munawar, perceiving the situation as a man, shared this perspective with Ankita.

Adding another layer to the complexity, Ankita recalled Salman Khan mentioning Mannara's feelings for Munawar, reinforcing the audience's perception. Ankita went further to label Mannara as 'possessive.'