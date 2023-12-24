Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan reveals this lie about Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said

    In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Ayesha Khan exposed Munawar Faruqui's alleged lie about staying with his son for six months. Ayesha refrained from revealing more secrets but previously disclosed Munawar's negative portrayal of ex-girlfriend Nazila

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, which aired on December 23, 2023, contestant Ayesha Khan dropped another bombshell about Munawar Faruqui's personal life. Munawar, who has been quite open about his relationships on the show, faced accusations from Ayesha that he had been dishonest regarding staying with his son for the past six months.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Ayesha Khan, who recently entered the Bigg Boss house, disclosed the information during a conversation with fellow contestant Ankita Lokhande. She expressed that many people have been questioning her actions, claiming they don't align with her words. Despite this, Ayesha chose not to divulge further secrets about Munawar, emphasizing their decision to maintain an amicable atmosphere in the show.

    The shocking revelation came as Ayesha asserted that Munawar Faruqui had been asserting that he had been residing with his son for the last six months. However, Ayesha, who has been in a relationship with Munawar for the past two months, disclosed that this claim was false. According to her, Munawar's son only started staying with him a week ago, indicating that he had lied about the duration of his living arrangements with his child.

    This disclosure adds to the series of revelations Ayesha has made about Munawar's personal life since entering the Bigg Boss house. In a prior conversation, Ayesha accused Munawar of painting a negative image of his ex-girlfriend, Nazila. Munawar allegedly claimed that his breakup with Nazila was due to her being toxic and abusive. However, Ayesha countered this narrative, describing Nazila as pure-hearted and innocent when they met.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan chemistry unsettles Mannara Chopra; Read on

    Furthermore, Ayesha revealed that Munawar told her Nazila charged a significant amount for featuring in a music video with him, insinuating that she was not genuinely in love with him. These revelations have led to emotional breakdowns from Munawar, who has apologized to Ayesha and expressed his intention to make amends with Nazila after the conclusion of the show.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
