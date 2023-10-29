Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan to roast contestants every Sunday

    'Bigg Boss 17' host Salman Khan revealed that his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will be taking over the roasting duties every Sunday and will have fun with the contestants. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan to roast contestants every Sunday RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    On Saturday's episode of the television reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' host Salman Khan revealed that his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will be taking over the Sunday episode. They will be taking over the roasting duties and will have fun with the contestants. 

    One part of yesterday's show had Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan sitting in the Bigg Boss house, discussing their new contract. Arbaaz explains that the contract states that if they work on the show, they cannot work on any other channel's show. Sohail responds sarcastically, "Humne bahut shows kiye hain na bahar ke channel ke liye (have we done a lot of shows with other channels)?" 

    He then asks Arbaaz what they are doing on the show, to which Arbaaz responds that they will be taking over Sunday's roasting episode. Salman then joins them and takes them to the stage. The three dance and also reveal that Salman will come on Fridays and Saturdays and meanwhile, Sohail and Arbaaz will come on Sundays.

    The video

    Professional front

    Arbaaz has a couple of web series and a movie lined up for him. Salman is waiting for the release of his upcoming spy-thriller 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film will be released on November 12, 2023, and is directed by Maneesh Sharma, and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Emraan Hashmi will also appear in the film playing a negative role. It is the fifth entry in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. 

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    '12 Fail' box office collection: Vikrant Massey-starrer grosses Rs 2.50 crores on Day 2 RKK

    '12 Fail' box office collection: Vikrant Massey-starrer grosses Rs 2.50 crores on Day 2

    Salman Khan spotted sitting next to Cristiano Ronaldo at a boxing match, netizens react RKK

    Salman Khan spotted sitting next to Cristiano Ronaldo at a boxing match, netizens react

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's alleged boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters house Abhishek Kumar breaks down (Video) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's alleged boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters house; Abhishek Kumar breaks down (Video)

    Tejas box office collection Day 2 Kangana Ranaut film fails to impress audience actress urges to watch her movie in theatres

    ‘Tejas’ box office report Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film fails to impress; actress urges to watch her movie

    Funny Video Alert Deepika Padukone shares cute video on just looking like a wow trend RBA

    Funny Video Alert! Deepika Padukone shares cute video on ‘just looking like a wow’ trend; Ranveer, KJo react

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-623 October 29 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-623 October 29 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Punja Bhatinda store owner fatally shot dead in shocking on-camera incident WATCH AJR

    Punjab: Bhatinda store owner fatally shot dead in shocking on-camera incident | WATCH

    Kalamassery blasts: Traces of IED found, explosives likely planted within tiffin box

    Kalamassery blasts: Traces of IED found, explosives likely planted within tiffin box

    'There's no mistake in renaming Karnataka as Basavanna's land': Kum. Veerabhadrappa vkp

    'There’s no mistake in renaming Karnataka as Basavanna’s land': Kum. Veerabhadrappa

    cricket Nasser Hussain weighs in on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate amidst ODI century race osf

    Nasser Hussain weighs in on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate amidst ODI century race

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon