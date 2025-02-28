Never consume THESE 5 foods on an empty stomach: Possible risks explained

Starting your day with healthy habits is essential for healthy and happy day. Let's see how our daily morning rituals effect our day and health for a long term with the possible reasons explained. 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 3:41 PM IST

Starting your day wisely decides the whole day and your health the whole day. And if you start with the wrong foods, it can have a negative impact on your digestive health and overall well-being. Certain foods, when consumed on an empty stomach, can lead to discomfort, acidity, and even long-term health issues. Here are the five foods that you must avoid consuming on an empty stomach.

Never Consume THESE 5 Foods on an Empty Stomach:

1. Citrus Fruits:

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants. Consuming them on an empty stomach can increase acid production. This can lead to heartburn, bloating, and irritation of the stomach lining, and this may contribute to stomach-related ailments over time.

2. Coffee:

Starting the day with a cup of coffee is considered a cool thing on social media trends. But having a cup of coffee on an empty stomach can trigger acidity. Caffeine in the coffee stimulates acid production, and it can lead to digestive discomfort and even acid reflux.

3. Sugary Foods:

If you consume sugary foods like pastries, doughnuts, and sweetened beverages on an empty stomach. There is a high chance of a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. This can lead to an energy crash later in the day and may lead to insulin resistance and unexplained weight gain over time.

4. Spicy Foods:

When you consume spicy foods on an empty stomach, those containing chili or hot spices can irritate the stomach lining. This can result in acid reflux, indigestion, and stomach cramps, making them a poor choice for the first meal of the day, and that can disturb your whole day.

5. Carbonated Drinks:

Carbonated beverages like sodas and sparkling water or cold drinks can cause gas and bloating when consumed on an empty stomach. The carbonated acids mix with acids produced in the stomach, leading to discomfort and, in some cases, nausea too.

Healthier Alternatives:

Unlike traditional tea and coffee, there are healthy alternatives to start your day that are gentle and nutritious for your health.

Bananas: Bananas are rich in potassium; they help neutralize stomach acid. You can start your day with a banana or a banana smoothie.

Oatmeal: A great source of fiber that soothes the digestive system, and having oatmeal for breakfast helps you stay active and healthy.

Warm Lemon Water: Having warm lemon water in the morning helps detoxify and hydrate the body without causing acidity.

