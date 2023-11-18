Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya get cosy during Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leaving fans SHOCKED (Watch

Even though Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya frequently argue in the Bigg Boss 17 house, it appears that they cannot stop liking each other. On social media, a video from a recent episode of Salman Khan's programme has leaked in which Samarth is seen attempting to get close to Isha.

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Samarth attempts to get a bit too close with Isha in a new video clip released on social media. The viral video, which was taken from an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, showed Samarth and Isha seated on a bed when the former began kissing the 19-year-old actress. Samarth kissed Isha not only on the cheeks and shoulders but also shifted her saree slightly to kiss her waist.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui joins top non-fiction stars list alongside Amitabh Bachchan

Netizens shocked by Samarth's Behaviour

The footage has startled internet users, who are now denouncing Samarth's behaviour. Reacting to the clip, one of the users wrote, “Isko lust stories me bhejo. Inhone alag hi BigBoss ko aashiqo ka Dharmshala bana rakha hai.” “Galat show me aa gya temptation me Jana tha,” another wrote. “Can this joker just leave the show, Isha can be one of the top player of this season but this guy needs to leave,” a third comment read.

“Temptation Island me bhejo isko” wrote a person on Twitter. “Isko Lust Stories me bhejo. Inhone alag hi BigBoss ko aashiqo ka Dharmshala bana rakha hai (Send them to Lust Stories. They have made Bigg Boss a love hostel),” commented another. “Ohh god. Is ghode ko door hi rakho ladkiyon se (Keep this horse away from the girls),” wrote a viewer.

Also Read: Rajneeti to Sarkar: 7 political dramas to watch before election season

While Isha Malviya has been a resident of the Bigg Boss 17 house since its started, Samarth Jurel joined the programme later as a wild card competitor. Samarth disclosed that he is Isha's lover shortly after entering the show. Even though Isha originally denied it, she eventually revealed that the two are in a relationship.

Meanwhile, in the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan warned Isha Malviya that her game is boring since her relationship with Samarth and Abhishek is obvious. “Aapki is ghar mein koi kahaani shuru hoti nahi dikrai. You are always seen where something is happening but you are never a part of it. Enemies get made in this house when someone takes you seriously. I can see no one is taking you seriously as a competitor,” Salman said.