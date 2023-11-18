Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya get cosy during Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leaving fans SHOCKED (Watch

    Bigg Boss 17 update: ‘Ye galat show mein aagae’ fans react to Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's steamy moment during Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. One fan wrote, “Galat show me aa gya temptation me Jana tha."

    Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya get cosy during Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leaving fans SHOCKED (Watch) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    Even though Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya frequently argue in the Bigg Boss 17 house, it appears that they cannot stop liking each other. On social media, a video from a recent episode of Salman Khan's programme has leaked in which Samarth is seen attempting to get close to Isha.

    During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Samarth attempts to get a bit too close with Isha in a new video clip released on social media. The viral video, which was taken from an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, showed Samarth and Isha seated on a bed when the former began kissing the 19-year-old actress. Samarth kissed Isha not only on the cheeks and shoulders but also shifted her saree slightly to kiss her waist.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui joins top non-fiction stars list alongside Amitabh Bachchan

    Netizens shocked by Samarth's Behaviour
    The footage has startled internet users, who are now denouncing Samarth's behaviour.  Reacting to the clip, one of the users wrote, “Isko lust stories me bhejo. Inhone alag hi BigBoss ko aashiqo ka Dharmshala bana rakha hai.” “Galat show me aa gya temptation me Jana tha,” another wrote. “Can this joker just leave the show, Isha can be one of the top player of this season but this guy needs to leave,” a third comment read.

    “Temptation Island me bhejo isko” wrote a person on Twitter. “Isko Lust Stories me bhejo. Inhone alag hi BigBoss ko aashiqo ka Dharmshala bana rakha hai (Send them to Lust Stories. They have made Bigg Boss a love hostel),” commented another. “Ohh god. Is ghode ko door hi rakho ladkiyon se (Keep this horse away from the girls),” wrote a viewer.

    Also Read: Rajneeti to Sarkar: 7 political dramas to watch before election season

    While Isha Malviya has been a resident of the Bigg Boss 17 house since its started, Samarth Jurel joined the programme later as a wild card competitor. Samarth disclosed that he is Isha's lover shortly after entering the show. Even though Isha originally denied it, she eventually revealed that the two are in a relationship.

    Meanwhile, in the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan warned Isha Malviya that her game is boring since her relationship with Samarth and Abhishek is obvious.  “Aapki is ghar mein koi kahaani shuru hoti nahi dikrai. You are always seen where something is happening but you are never a part of it. Enemies get made in this house when someone takes you seriously. I can see no one is taking you seriously as a competitor,” Salman said.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal to skip appearing with Katrina Kaif, set to come with Kiara Advani? Read ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal to skip appearing with Katrina Kaif, set to come with Kiara Advani? Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan scolds contestants and expresses his disappointment with Ankita, Isha Malviya, Mannara and Munnawar RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan expresses his disappointment with Ankita, Isha Malviya, Mannara and Munnawar

    Delighted to know you found joy PM Modi reacts to Mick Jagger's musical 'Thank You' note for India

    'Delighted to know you found joy...' PM Modi reacts to Mick Jagger's musical 'Thank You India' note

    Salaar Cyber police detain culprits behind unauthorized content spread of Prabhas starrer thriller; Read more ATG

    Salaar: Cyber police detain culprits behind unauthorized content spread of Prabhas starrer thriller; Read more

    After Tejas failure, Kangana Ranaut is all set with her new movie; actress calls it 'very unusual, exciting' RBA

    After Tejas failure, Kangana Ranaut is all set with her new movie; actress calls it 'very unusual, exciting'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Suicide rates increase in Palakkad over threats from microfinance groups rkn

    Kerala: Suicide rates increase in Palakkad over threats from microfinance groups

    Technical glitch on X sparks speculation about ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's 2024 US Presidential run snt

    Technical glitch on X sparks speculation about ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's 2024 US Presidential run

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal to skip appearing with Katrina Kaif, set to come with Kiara Advani? Read ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal to skip appearing with Katrina Kaif, set to come with Kiara Advani? Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan scolds contestants and expresses his disappointment with Ankita, Isha Malviya, Mannara and Munnawar RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan expresses his disappointment with Ankita, Isha Malviya, Mannara and Munnawar

    cricket India vs Australia - History in ICC ODI World Cup battles osf

    India vs Australia - History in ICC ODI World Cup battles

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon