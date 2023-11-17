Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui joins top non-fiction stars list alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan

Munawar Faruqui makes waves in Bigg Boss 17, earning a spot in the Top 5 of October's Most Popular Non-Fiction Personalities list, alongside legends like Amitabh Bachchan and host Salman Khan.

Munawar Faruqui/ Instagram

Bigg Boss 17 has undeniably captured the attention of audiences far and wide, with fans fervently selecting their favorites and extending unwavering support. Among the contestants, Munawar Faruqui has emerged as a standout figure, captivating viewers from the very first week. His dynamic presence on the show seems to be propelling him toward milestones that even established legends have achieved.

In the annual tradition of Bigg Boss, a reputable media consulting firm releases a monthly compilation spotlighting the most sought-after non-fiction personalities.

This comprehensive list, influenced by various factors gauging audience sentiment toward individuals on non-fiction programs, holds significant weight among fans. It has consistently provided insights into potential finalists each season.

A noteworthy development is Munawar Faruqui's inclusion in the Top 5 list of Most Popular Non-Fiction Personalities for the month of October. Remarkably, he stands alone as the sole representative from Bigg Boss 17 and the only participant from any non-fiction show to secure a coveted spot on this prestigious list.

Even veteran icon Amitabh Bachchan finds a place on this roster, alongside the show's host, Salman Khan, recognized for his adept hosting skills. The occurrence of both a host and a contestant sharing the same accolade is indeed remarkable, underscoring the evident admiration Munawar is garnering and the substantial impact he is making on the show's viewership.

This dual presence on the list speaks volumes about the significant level of acclaim Munawar Faruqui is attaining during his Bigg Boss journey. It appears indisputable that Munawar is charting a course toward potential victory, leaving fans to anticipate the numerous benchmarks and achievements he may yet attain as his Bigg Boss journey continues.