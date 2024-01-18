Bigg Boss 17: Munawar, Mannara, Arun, Abhishek reach final week as Ankita's team gets disqualified in task

Bigg Boss 17 is reaching its final and ahead of that each episode is becoming captivating. In the react episode, Bigg Boss divided the housemates into two groups and revealed a nomination task. Bigg Boss gave the contestants a task that required them to stay attached to their buzzers no matter what. A team's nomination is guaranteed if one of the candidates fails to hear the buzzer.

Bigg Boss gives a twist

On the same team as Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra. The other group, comprised Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ankita Lokhande. After Team A held the buzzer for 29 minutes, it was Team B's turn, but before the task could start, they hid all the spices, and garbage, and wore extra layers of clothes to protect themselves. Bigg Boss stepped in and asked Team B to choose whether to nominate the entire opposite team without letting them play or to get back all the hidden stuff. Munawar's team chose the first option and hence, Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ankita Lokhande were nominated.

Bigg Boss disqualified Ankita's team for unfair practices and declared that Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra are into the show's finale week.

