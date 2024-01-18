Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar, Mannara, Arun, Abhishek reach final week as Ankita's team gets disqualified in task

    Bigg Boss disqualified Ankita Lokhande's team for unfair practices and declared that Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra are into the show's finale week. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar, Mannara, Arun, Abhishek reach final week as Ankita's team gets disqualified in task RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 7:31 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 is reaching its final and ahead of that each episode is becoming captivating. In the react episode, Bigg Boss divided the housemates into two groups and revealed a nomination task. Bigg Boss gave the contestants a task that required them to stay attached to their buzzers no matter what. A team's nomination is guaranteed if one of the candidates fails to hear the buzzer.

    Bigg Boss gives a twist  

    On the same team as Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra. The other group, comprised Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ankita Lokhande. After Team A held the buzzer for 29 minutes, it was Team B's turn, but before the task could start, they hid all the spices, and garbage, and wore extra layers of clothes to protect themselves. Bigg Boss stepped in and asked Team B to choose whether to nominate the entire opposite team without letting them play or to get back all the hidden stuff. Munawar's team chose the first option and hence, Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ankita Lokhande were nominated. 

    Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Nomination task turns intense when housemates show their ruthless side

    Bigg Boss disqualified Ankita's team for unfair practices and declared that Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra are into the show's finale week. 

    In a recent turn of events, Team A—led by Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra—saw a torture job in which they were given the authority to decide the participants on Team B. Making use of this advantage, Team A put Team B forward for nomination, guaranteeing their seamless transition into the much awaited final week.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 7:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ramayana Kubbra Sait to play Surpanakha In Nitesh Tiwari much anticipated film RBA

    Ramayana: Kubbra Sait to play Surpanakha In Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated film

    'At divine Guruvayur temple, my kids tied the knot...' Suresh Gopi drops wedding pics of daughter, PM Modi anr

    'At divine Guruvayur temple, my kids tied the knot...' Suresh Gopi drops wedding pics of daughter, PM Modi

    Shah Rukh Khan to announce three new films in 2024? Here's what we know ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan to announce three new films in 2024? Here's what we know

    Who is Sreyas Mohan? All you need to know about actor-politician Suresh Gopi's businessman son-in-law RKK

    Who is Sreyas Mohan? All you need to know about actor-politician Suresh Gopi's businessman son-in-law

    Tennis Sania Mirza's cryptic post on marriage challenges refuels divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik osf

    Sania Mirza's cryptic post on marriage challenges refuels divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik

    Recent Stories

    What is CAR-T Cell therapy used for Blood Cancer? Know the power of immune cells RBA

    What is CAR-T Cell therapy used for Blood Cancer? Know the power of immune cells

    7 good habits to start a fruitful day ATG EAI

    7 good habits to start a fruitful day

    cricket IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Roht and Rinku smash 36 runs in one over at the Chinnaswamy stadium (WATCH) osf

    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit and Rinku smash 36 runs in one over at the Chinnaswamy stadium (WATCH)

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Eisenhower Park gears up for India v Pakistan spectacle with unique modular features osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Eisenhower Park gears up for India v Pakistan spectacle with unique modular features

    cricket IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Ravi Bishnoi shines as India triumphs in Double Super Over thriller, sweeps series 3-0 osf

    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Ravi Bishnoi shines as India triumphs in Double Super Over thriller, sweeps series 3-0

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon