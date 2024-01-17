Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Nomination task turns intense when housemates show their ruthless side

    In a recent episode, Bigg Boss disclosed a nomination task and divided the housemates into two groups, Bigg Boss issued them a task requiring contestants to remain glued to their buzzers in the face of any provocation.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 7:32 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 is becoming more intense with each passing episode as we approach closer to the finals. While the housemates were still coming to terms with Samarth Jurel's elimination, they needed to prepare for the season's first torture challenge. It's time for nominations and this time the task brings out the good and bad in the housemates. 

    The task

    In a recent episode, Bigg Boss disclosed a nomination task and divided the housemates into two groups, Bigg Boss issued them a task requiring contestants to remain glued to their buzzers in the face of any provocation. If one contender misses the buzzer, the entire team will be nominated. 

    Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar are on the same squad. The other team, which includes Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan, is seen leaving the first team in tears due to their methods. Vicky, Isha, and Ayesha mostly targeted Mannara considering she will leave the buzzer easily.

    The video

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by The Khabri (@realthekhabri)

    Bigg Boss 17

    The show is reaching its finale and as of now, only eight contestants are left in the house. Meanwhile, in a recent episode, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a nasty altercation. But this time, it was about duty. When Ankita asks Vicky to do his dishes, Vicky replies, "Why are you telling me this? "You are no longer the captain of this house." Ankita responds, "Is this the way to talk with people?"

    Their fights have become ugly and the host Salman Khan, their families, and even the housemates are tired of explaining them. 

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 7:32 AM IST
