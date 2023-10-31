Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui confesses about dating Nazila to Mannara Chopra; Here's what he said

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, the celebrated comedian and rapper artist Munawar Faruqui opened up about his 5-year-old son and shared that the two are very close to each other. He also shared about dating Nazila while in conversation with Mannara Chopra.

    First Published Oct 31, 2023

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, the celebrated comedian and rapper artist Munawar Faruqui opened up about his 5-year-old son and shared that the two are very close to each other. He also shared about dating Nazila while in conversation with Mannara Chopra. Bigg Boss 17 is getting more intriguing and controversial with each passing day with contestants finally showing their real, unfiltered and raw personas to audiences and Bigg Boss fans. In a recent episode, Munawar Faruqui opened up about his dating life and confirmed that he is dating Nazila Sitashi. The stand-up comedian was speaking to his co-contestant Mannara Chopra when he revealed that he is finally divorced from his former wife.

    Giving details on the same, Munawar shared, "I am with someone. I have been with someone for the last two years. It is clear. I will share something else with you. I was in a marriage. It was in 2017. We parted ways in 2020. We got divorced also last year. That chapter is finally over."

    The 31-year-old comedian further opened up about his 5-year-old son and added, "Amid all this, there is one good thing in my life. I have a son. He is five years old. He lives with me. I am a different person as far as my work is concerned. He is my fan. He knows all my songs. He watched my videos. If I post anything, he checks it out. He has been living with me for almost five months now. He will stay with me only. My former wife got married again. In these five months, I have become so close to him that I cannot even express it. He is so smart."

    It is not the first time Munawar Faruqui has opened up about his previous marriage. It was during Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp when the comedian first revealed the same. After Munawar emerged as the winner of Lock Upp, he celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend, Nazila Sitashi, the pictures of which also went viral on social media.

    Later, in September 2022, Munawar and Nazila breakup rumours also made headlines. However, the comedian took to his Instagram Stories and shared a report about his alleged breakup. "Yeh kya phook k kar rahe hai ye log? Kya phook rahe hai ye log kya malum (I do not know what people are smoking or up to)."

