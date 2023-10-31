Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Uorfi aka Urfi Javed gets death threats for donning Rajpal's character from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'; take a look

    Uorfi Javed, due to her sense of style, is frequently the victim of online trolls and abuse. She has received death threats for recreating the role of Rajpal Yadav in the movie "Bhool Bhulaiyaa."

    Uorfi aka Urfi Javed gets death threats for donning Rajpal's character from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'; take a look RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    Being made fun of and targeted because of Uorfi Javed's style choices has become the new normal for her. The actress is well-known for her unusual and imaginative attire. Recently, Uorfi dressed up as Rajpal Yadav for Halloween, mimicking his appearance from the movie "Bhool Bhulaiyaa." She did, however, get death threats as a result of it. The actress, who rose to popularity on "Bigg Boss OTT," shared images of the emails she got on her X (previously Twitter) account.

    Uorfi recently shared a video of herself sporting a new appearance that was modelled after Chhote Pandit from Rajpal Yadav's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa." She wore an orange dhoti and a transparent red shirt, and she had red makeup on her face. Around her neck was a garlands made of marigolds.

    Also Read: Media company files FIR against Sanjay Dutt, Badshah and 40 others, here's why

    Check it out here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    The video instantly went viral. Later, the actress took to X to share two screenshots of mails that she received giving her death threats. Sharing those, Uorfi wrote, “I’m just shocked and appalled by this country mahn, I’m getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie where as that character didn’t get any backlash (sic).”

    A guy by the name of Nikhil Goswami is shown threatening her in one of the emails, saying that if she doesn't remove the video, he will murder her.Another included a guy called Rupesh Kumar emailing Uorfi to complain about her defamation of the Hindu religion. The mail says, "Live your life; I'll shoot you at the intersection."

    Also Read: UT 69: Raj Kundra claims food porn is only kind he has been part of (Watch video)

    Who is Uorfi aka Urfi Javed? 
    Fame came for Uorfi Javed following her time on "Bigg Boss OTT." Uorfi has appeared in other TV series before to then. 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania' is her most well-known role. She also starred in three ALT Balaji streaming series: "Meri Durga" as Aarti, "Bepannaah" as Bella, and "Puncch Beat Season 2" as Mira. Uorfi portrayed Chhaya in Star Plus's "Chandra Nandini" from 2016 to 2017.

    'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie' on SAB TV featured the actress as Kamini Joshi in 2018. Uorfi Javed debuted as Shivani Bhatia in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" in 2020. She subsequently portrayed Tanisha Chakraborty in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay." Uorfi Javed was a mischievous character that was last seen on "Splitsvilla X4".

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli applauds Anushka Sharma's zeal in balancing movie and motherhood; Here's what he said ATG

    Virat Kohli applauds Anushka Sharma's zeal in balancing movie and motherhood; Here's what he said

    Kartik Aaryan debunks viral video showing him endorsing Congress candidate for Madhya Pradesh elections; Read ATG

    Kartik Aaryan debunks viral video showing him endorsing Congress candidate for Madhya Pradesh elections; Read

    Shefali Shah reflects on success of 'Delhi Crime'; need for sensitivity to show real-life events on screen ATG

    Shefali Shah reflects on success of 'Delhi Crime'; need for sensitivity to show real-life events on screen

    Ananya Panday shares glimpses of her birthday at Maldives; unseen video of her dancing to Kajra re goes viral ATG

    Ananya Panday shares glimpses of her birthday at Maldives; unseen video of her dancing to Kajra re goes viral

    Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and other FRIENDS cast issue joint statement on Mathew Perry death; Read ATG

    Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and other FRIENDS cast issue joint statement on Mathew Perry death; Read

    Recent Stories

    Virat Kohli applauds Anushka Sharma's zeal in balancing movie and motherhood; Here's what he said ATG

    Virat Kohli applauds Anushka Sharma's zeal in balancing movie and motherhood; Here's what he said

    KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra as protestors torch bus over Maratha reservation issue vkp

    KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra as protestors torch bus over Maratha reservation issue

    Tensions mount in Bangladesh: Paramilitary troops deployed, law agencies to intensify vigil AJR

    Tensions mount in Bangladesh: Paramilitary troops deployed, law agencies to intensify vigil

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary: 10 powerful quotes by 'Iron Man of India' that inspire a billion

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary: 10 powerful quotes by 'Iron Man of India' that inspire a billion

    National Unity Day: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity WATCH AJR

    National Unity Day: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon