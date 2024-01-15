Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar angry with Vicky Jain, lectures him for not supporting wife Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jain's mother was asked by Bigg Boss to meet with Ankita Lokhande in the therapy room where she accused the actress of being nasty to her son several times throughout the show.

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 17 featured contestants' family members visiting the show for the first time in more than 13 weeks. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers also came to Bigg Boss and spoke briefly with the star couple about their relationship. Vicky's mother was even asked by Bigg Boss to meet with Ankita Lokhande in the therapy room. Vicky's mother accused the actress of being nasty to her son several times throughout the show.

Karan Johar lectures Vicky Jain

Ankita apologized to Vicky and his mother several times following their talk, even breaking down in tears. Karan Johar is now lecturing Vicky for not sticking up for his wife in front of his mother. Karan Johar lectures Vicky Jain, telling him, "Vicky, tumhari maa Ankita ko aake sawal puchti hai tab ek pati hone ke naate aapko unke piche khade rehna chahiye." Vicky inquired about Karan Johar's upcoming remark, while Ankita hinted at his silence. Karan says, "I appreciate Ankita's wish not to say anything. But didn't you see that she was crying and apologizing to you and your mother for an hour?"

Karan then addressed Vicky, "You didn't even ask her what happened, so why was she apologizing so much? If you can stand up for your friends and show that you believe in them, I want you to do the same for your wife. I'm not saying you should attack someone; all you need to do is ask 'Ankita kya hua?'."

Vicky Jain- Ankita Lokhande discussion

Vicky later asked Ankita about the conversation she had with his mother, and Ankita replied, "Meri mama ko papa ne phone kiya tha 'Aap aapke pati ko aisi maarti thi kya'. (Papa had called my mother and questioned, 'You used to hit your husband like this').

After learning what had happened, Vicky questioned Ankita once again, "What would your father have said? Aap kahi pe apni koi chiz sambhal nahi paati, voh national television pe sahi nahi dikh raha. Aap, kab samjhogi uss baat ko."