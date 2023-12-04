Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets into nasty fight with KhanZaadi and says, 'Nakli botox, lip fillers...' (Video

    Bigg Boss update: Isha Malviya and KhanZaadi clashed once more. The viral video shows the pair's criticising and humiliating each other. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets into nasty fight with KhanZaadi and says, 'Nakli botox, lip fillers...' (Video) RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 7:42 AM IST

    Isha Malviya and KhanZaadi, aka Firoza Khan, got into an ugly fight after Tehelka's elimination from Bigg Boss 17. The two got into a heated argument and yelled insults at one other. It all began when the TV actress accused the rapper of playing the love card with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar.

    KhanZaadi loses control and screams at Malviya. The rapper commented on the actor's lover Samarth Jurel and ex Abhishek Kumar., "2 ghodo ki savari kar rhi, dual sim." The fight further escalated and Malviya ended up commenting on KhanZaadi's looks. She said, "Nakli botox, lip fillers, nakli khoobsurati." 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai calls his elimination 'unfair', shares disappointment

    While Abhishek Kumar tried to break up the fight, KhanZaadi and Malviya continued to fight, and the latter urged Kumar to take the rapper to bed. "Tereko kyun problem hai bhai? Main chipkungi," KhanZaadi said. Reacting to this, Malviya said, "Whi toh bol rahi hun, accept karo na. Ab kari ho na. Jaao kambal me le kar jaao isko."

    A few minutes later, the video took over the internet, and fans responded to it and slammed Isha Malviya for humiliating KhanZaadi. One user wrote, "So low of #IshaMalviya Never seen a person so low." Another user wrote, "#IshaMalviya is the most disgusting person i have ever seen in this world." 

    Yet another user wrote, "#Munawarfaraqui is supporting #IshaMalviya that evil lady is speaking ugly stuff about #khanzaadi and muna is ok with that." 

    Post the fight, Abhishek Kumar was heard telling Vicky Jain about how he is stuck between two girls and cannot support either of them. 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar blasts at Khanzaadi; Sunny gets evicted due to THIS reason

    Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar with Karan Johar
    In the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar, filmmaker Karan Johar held up a mirror to the participants and chastised them for their errors. Furthermore, Tehelka Bhai was kicked off the reality programme for violating the house rules. 

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 7:42 AM IST
