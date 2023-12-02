Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar blasts at Khanzaadi; Sunny gets evicted due to THIS reason

Karan Johar takes up hosting responsibilities for 'Bigg Boss 17' 'Shukrawar Ka Vaar' from Salman Khan. During the show, the filmmaker offered competitors reality checks and chastised Abhishek Kumar for his attitude.

As the dynamics and drama unfolds, conflicts and tensions among the roommates grow. Karan Johar stepped into Salman Khan's shoes for this week's 'Weekend ka Vaar' and went full speed on the candidates. In the newest 'Shukrawaar Ka Vaar' episode, the filmmaker criticises Anurag Dhobal and Khanzaadi for wanting to leave the programme, while also questioning Mannara about her association with Munawar Faruqui.

Karan Johar spoke with Khanzaadi while reprimanding the participants. According to the videographer, no one in the home made fun of her sickness for the previous two weeks. This situation, however, became amusing once everyone witnessed her immature approach and behaviour towards Abhishek Kumar.

Also Read: 'Animal': 7 key points from this Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika starrer

Firoza Khan alias Khanzaadi explains, said, “It's my fault that I shared my personal information, which I was told not to share. And every time and upon everything, it was mentioned that she acts."

Karan further said that Khanzaadi is fine for the game. “It has been clearly stated to us that Khanzaadi is medically fit to continue in the show.” Ankita Lokhande supported her, and then Karan Johar asked, “If you all want to discuss this openly, then I'll come up with discrepancies too.”

Watch how that snake #MunawarFaruqui𓃵 threatens her that her stance will earn her #BiggBoss' punishment, and her response is a very Salman Khan like, "Bring it on!"#KhanZaadi𓃵 https://t.co/FjaJ77tn1M — Tina Sequeira (@thetinaedit) December 2, 2023

Sunny Arya alias Tehelka will be expelled from 'Weekend ka Vaar' in the following episode. In a new trailer, the entire house is seen stunned by the decision, particularly Arun Mahashetty, Arya's close buddy. While Sunny is departing, we witness Arun weeping uncontrollably.

Also Read: Animal VS Sam Bahadur: 7 of the Bollywood's biggest movie clashes ever

Abhishek and Arun are in tears, pleading with Bigg Boss to not evict Tehelka pic.twitter.com/3XJm1ZZ5kq — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 1, 2023

Abhishek, too, falls and begs Bigg Boss not to get rid of Tehelka. Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Munawar Faruqui are also seen sobbing.