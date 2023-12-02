Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar blasts at Khanzaadi; Sunny gets evicted due to THIS reason

    Karan Johar takes up hosting responsibilities for 'Bigg Boss 17' 'Shukrawar Ka Vaar' from Salman Khan. During the show, the filmmaker offered competitors reality checks and chastised Abhishek Kumar for his attitude.

    Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar blasts at Khanzaadi; Sunny gets evicted due to THIS reason RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    As the dynamics and drama unfolds, conflicts and tensions among the roommates grow. Karan Johar stepped into Salman Khan's shoes for this week's 'Weekend ka Vaar' and went full speed on the candidates. In the newest 'Shukrawaar Ka Vaar' episode, the filmmaker criticises Anurag Dhobal and Khanzaadi for wanting to leave the programme, while also questioning Mannara about her association with Munawar Faruqui.

    Karan Johar spoke with Khanzaadi while reprimanding the participants. According to the videographer, no one in the home made fun of her sickness for the previous two weeks. This situation, however, became amusing once everyone witnessed her immature approach and behaviour towards Abhishek Kumar.

    Also Read: 'Animal': 7 key points from this Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika starrer

    Firoza Khan alias Khanzaadi explains, said, “It's my fault that I shared my personal information, which I was told not to share. And every time and upon everything, it was mentioned that she acts."

    Karan further said that Khanzaadi is fine for the game. “It has been clearly stated to us that Khanzaadi is medically fit to continue in the show.” Ankita Lokhande supported her, and then Karan Johar asked, “If you all want to discuss this openly, then I'll come up with discrepancies too.”

    Sunny Arya alias Tehelka will be expelled from 'Weekend ka Vaar' in the following episode. In a new trailer, the entire house is seen stunned by the decision, particularly Arun Mahashetty, Arya's close buddy. While Sunny is departing, we witness Arun weeping uncontrollably.

    Also Read: Animal VS Sam Bahadur: 7 of the Bollywood's biggest movie clashes ever

    Abhishek, too, falls and begs Bigg Boss not to get rid of Tehelka. Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Munawar Faruqui are also seen sobbing. 

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor; congratulates her 'not so little animal'; Read more ATG

    Alia Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor; congratulates her 'not so little animal'; Read more

    Lok Sabha 2024: Is Kangana Ranaut contesting in next year's elections? Here's the truth RBA

    Lok Sabha 2024: Is Kangana Ranaut contesting in next year's elections? Here's the truth

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui lost his mother to suicide; heartfelt revelation leaves other housemates shocked ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui lost his mother to suicide; heartfelt revelation leaves other housemates shocked

    Animal Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor amidst Ranbir Kapoor's powerful performance in film ATG

    'Animal': Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor amidst Ranbir Kapoor's powerful performance in film

    Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Ranveer Singh reveals this Bollywood actor inspired him to pursue acting; Read on ATG

    Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Ranveer Singh reveals this Bollywood actor inspired him to pursue acting; Read on

    Recent Stories

    New York to Vienna: 7 christmassy places to visit this December ATG

    New York to Vienna: 7 christmassy places to visit this December

    Kollam Kidnapping Case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates police team on Oyoor case inquiry rkn

    Kollam Kidnapping Case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates police team on Oyoor case inquiry

    Apple Watch Series 9 launched in new colour with additional faces Check details gcw

    Apple Watch Series 9 launched in new colour with additional faces; Check details

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Officials declare holiday in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam on December 4 AJR

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Officials declare holiday in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam on December 4

    Alia Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor; congratulates her 'not so little animal'; Read more ATG

    Alia Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor; congratulates her 'not so little animal'; Read more

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon