Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai calls his elimination 'unfair', shares disappointment

In the recent Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 for grabbing Abhishek Kumar by the collar. Karan Johar requested that he leave the show as violence is not allowed in the show. Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, and others wept as they said his farewell. After he was out, he shared his sadness and also called out the contestants for not supporting him.

Sunny Arya upset with Abhishek Kumar

When asked about his eviction in an interview, Sunny Arya alias Tehelka Bhai stated that it was completely unfair and that he was also dubbed the "angry man of the house." In response to such charges, the YouTuber stated, "Let me be clear: an angry person gets into fights with everyone. Why did I only quarrel with one person, Abhishek Kumar? I never got into any fights with the other 16 folks. I once fought with Anurag Dobhal, but we quickly resolved it. So you may call Abhishek an angry man, but not me. He misbehaved with every female in the house. Please refrain from labeling me as an angry man."

Sunny Arya's fight with Abhishek

"I took a stand for Arun Mashettey because Abhishek was constantly targeting him," Tehelka stated of his physical fight with Abhishek Kumar. "I asked him if he would do it again during the fight. 'Yes,' he said. As a result, I grabbed his collar. I didn't slap him or grasp his neck. I was taken aback. I couldn't say anything on the subject and simply walked away when Karan Johar ordered me to leave the house for such a trivial matter."

Sunny Arya says he got lack of support

Aside from that, Sunny Arya admitted that none of the girls supported him when he spoke up for them. When Abhishek misbehaved with Mannara Chopra and Aishwarya Sharma, he specifically mentioned their names.

Bigg Boss 17

Karan Johar was seen exposing Vicky Jain's game in the upcoming Bigg Boss 17 episode. He will also criticize Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behavior, as well as Ankita Lokhande for covering up Vicky's errors.