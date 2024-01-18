Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17 finale: Salman Khan's reality show to air last episode on THIS date

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra are into the show's finale week. 

    The turmoil within the house of Bigg Boss 17 has kept fans engaged. As the show approaches its end, the creators have been surprising the participants with new twists and turns. Fans were shocked to learn that Samarth Jurel, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dhobhal, and Rinku Dhawan had been eliminated, and now just eight contestants are remaining in the house. Let us now tell you when the television reality show will air its final episode. 

    Bigg Boss finale date

    The Bigg Boss 17 finale is scheduled for January 28, 2024. Five of the eight remaining participants in the house will advance to the finale. Right now, the competitors are battling it out for a place in the grand finale.

    Finale week contestants

    Bigg Boss disqualified Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ankita Lokhande for unfair practices in a nomination task and declared that Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra are into the show's finale week. 

    Due to the altercation between Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Kaushal, Bigg Boss 17 was making the news. During the family week, Ankita's mother-in-law stopped by the house and complained about Vicky and Ankita's constant fighting.

