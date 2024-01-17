Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Sreyas Mohan? All you need to know about actor-politician Suresh Gopi's businessman son-in-law

    Sreyas Mohan's wedding with Bhagya is termed a star-studded affair and is being heralded as one of the biggest in the Malayalam cinema industry.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 3:57 PM IST

    On January 17, actor-politician and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh tied the knot with businessman Sreyas Mohan. The wedding was attended by prominent Malayali actors including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jayaram and Dileep. In attendance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bestowed a blessing on the marriage. 

    Who is Sreyas Mohan?

    Sreyas Mohan hails from Mavelikkara, Kerela, and is a businessman by profession. He is the son of Mohan and Sridevi. Bhagya is Suresh Gopi and Radhika Nair's elder daughter and is a graduate from the UBC Sauder School of Business, British Columbia.

    PM Modi attends Sreyas-Bhagya's wedding

    As part of the ritual, PM Modi gave his blessings, sweets and presented garlands which the couple exchanged during their ceremony. 

    The wedding

    A star-studded affair, this wedding is being heralded as one of the biggest in the Malayalam cinema industry. Actors Mammootty and Mohanlal had come early to join in the festivities with their families.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 5:06 PM IST
