Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Ex-winner Shilpa Shinde terms Munawar Faruqui 'intelligent' 'talented'

    Shilpa Shinde said that he is a nice human being, very good, and very talented.

    Bigg Boss 17: Ex-winner Shilpa Shinde terms Munawar Faruqui 'intelligent' 'talented' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 5:56 PM IST

    The television reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' has entered its second week and while everyone has made their favorites, ex-contestant and season 11's winner Shilpa Shinde has declared her favorite player. The 'Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai' actress termed Munawar Faruqui as intelligent and talented. 

    Shilpa Shinde on Munawar Faruqui 

    Shilpa recently commended Munawar for the manner he plays when speaking with the media at an occasion. She noted how brilliant he is, as well as thoughtful and mature. She further stated that Munawar understands that being clever and too intelligent will not work in the house. 

    Shilpa said, "He's a nice human being, he's very good, and he's very talented."

    Being recognized by someone who won Bigg Boss after going through the difficult Bigg Boss path herself is uplifting, and it demonstrates just how amazing Munawar is on the show. Shilpa's comments are undoubtedly motivating his supporters, as the video is being circulated throughout social media sites.

    Bigg Boss 17

    The show premiered on October 15, 2023, and has 3 houses Dil, Dimaag, and Dum. It is currently airing on ColorsTV and digitally available on JioCinema. For the sixteenth time, Salman Khan hosts the show.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 5:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth wraps up Mumbai shoot, makers share candid picture with Amitabh Bachchan RKK

    Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth wraps up Mumbai shoot, makers share candid picture with Amitabh Bachchan 

    Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd death anniversary: Rakshit Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and more remember Appu RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd death anniversary: Rakshit Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and more remember Appu

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi to host wedding reception on THIS date, venue details here RKK

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi to host wedding reception on THIS date, venue details here

    Leo fake box office collection: Vijay's film producer Lalit Kumar reacts to controversy; Read rkn

    Leo fake box office collection: Vijay's film producer Lalit Kumar reacts to controversy; Read

    Indian 2 first look Kamal Hassan film's glimpse to be out on this date RBA

    'Indian 2' first look: Kamal Hassan’s film's glimpse to be out on this date

    Recent Stories

    Jammu and Kashmir cop attacked by terrorists in Srinagar, critically injured AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir cop attacked by terrorists in Srinagar, critically injured

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ekana Stadium goes completely silent as Virat Kohli gets dismissed for a duck (Watch) avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ekana Stadium goes completely silent as Virat Kohli gets dismissed for a duck (Watch)

    Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth wraps up Mumbai shoot, makers share candid picture with Amitabh Bachchan RKK

    Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth wraps up Mumbai shoot, makers share candid picture with Amitabh Bachchan 

    Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd death anniversary: Rakshit Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and more remember Appu RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd death anniversary: Rakshit Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and more remember Appu

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Indian players wearing black armbands today? Explained avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Indian players wearing black armbands today? Explained

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon