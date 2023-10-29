Bigg Boss 17: Ex-winner Shilpa Shinde terms Munawar Faruqui 'intelligent' 'talented'

Shilpa Shinde said that he is a nice human being, very good, and very talented.

The television reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' has entered its second week and while everyone has made their favorites, ex-contestant and season 11's winner Shilpa Shinde has declared her favorite player. The 'Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai' actress termed Munawar Faruqui as intelligent and talented.

Shilpa Shinde on Munawar Faruqui

Shilpa recently commended Munawar for the manner he plays when speaking with the media at an occasion. She noted how brilliant he is, as well as thoughtful and mature. She further stated that Munawar understands that being clever and too intelligent will not work in the house.

Shilpa said, "He's a nice human being, he's very good, and he's very talented."

Being recognized by someone who won Bigg Boss after going through the difficult Bigg Boss path herself is uplifting, and it demonstrates just how amazing Munawar is on the show. Shilpa's comments are undoubtedly motivating his supporters, as the video is being circulated throughout social media sites.

Bigg Boss 17

The show premiered on October 15, 2023, and has 3 houses Dil, Dimaag, and Dum. It is currently airing on ColorsTV and digitally available on JioCinema. For the sixteenth time, Salman Khan hosts the show.