Bigg Boss 17: Did Manasvi Mamgai opt out of reality show at last moment? Know details

While fans are excited since their favourite reality show, Bigg Boss 17, has started with a bang. But according to reports, hours before the premiere, Manasvi Mamgai has voluntarily opted out of the show for unrevealed reasons.

The popular reality television show Bigg Boss will make a smashing comeback this Sunday, October 15, with Salman Khan returning as the host. As the premiere date of the show inches closer, fans are waiting as to who will be the contestants this year. Manasvi Mamgai had earlier confirmed for the show. Now, it is being claimed and reported that Manasvi has backed out of the show.

According to a leading Indian publication, the team of Manasvi confirmed that she will not be on the show. However, they did not give any reasons for her sudden refusal. On Thursday, the contestants shot for their promos before entering the house on Friday. Manasvi was also at the set and told the media she was thrilled about entry into the controversial reality show.

However, reports claim that just before entering the Bigg Boss house, there was a disagreement between Manasvi and the makers. After this, the actress decided to back out. At the same time, some reports claim that Manasvi could not enter the show due to medical reasons.

Manasvi shared screen space in the web series The Trial alongside Kajol. On the show, she essayed the role of Juhi Bhatia, the girlfriend of cricketer Mohit Singh, who dies under mysterious circumstances and whose death becomes the subject of a media trial. Earlier, Manasvi was the villain in Action Jackson, Ajay Devgn's film, as the antagonist.

Manasvi has previously won the coveted title of Femina Miss India World 2010 and represented India at Miss World 2010. She also won the titles of Miss India Tourism International and Miss Tourism International 2008.

