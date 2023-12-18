Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Ayesha Khan will be seen entering the house as a wild card contender in a big storyline twist in the reality programme 'Bigg Boss 17'. On the other side, a nasty brawl erupted between Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma.

    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    'Bigg Boss 17' has a high drama element, and the most recent episode was no exception. A nasty fightback between Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande in the most recent episode. The violent brawl erupted after the 'Pavitra Rishta' actor chastised Aishwarya for not having a personal game. Ayesha Khan, on the other hand, joined the house as a wild card participant and exposed Munawar Faruqui.

    Both Aishwarya and Ankita engaged in a verbal brawl and made disparaging statements about one another. After Sohail and Arbaaz Khan questioned Ankita who she thought wasn't playing their own game on the TV, the brawl ensued. Ankita answers that she does not believe Aishwarya has a game of her own in the house. She also suggests that Aishwarya should be more forthright in the Bigg Boss house. This enrages Aishwarya, and the two have a heated argument.

    Things between the two eventually deteriorate, involving their better halves, Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt.

    Ayesha Khan was a wild card entrance into the house. Munawar Faruqui was accosted by her. The current captain of the house, Munawar, was summoned to the archive room, saying that someone had circulated false information regarding his committed status and wished to speak with him. Ayesha Khan then enters the house as a wild card and confronts the comic in the archive room.

    Later, 'Bigg Boss' orders Mannara Chopra to welcome Ayesha, the new wildcard, into the house. Mannara follows the order and enters the same archive room where she sees Ayesha and Munawar's heated confrontation. Before entering the residence, Ayesha questions Munawar about his earlier assertion about the termination of his relationship. Munawar, caught off guard, admits that he is pretending to date someone outside the house.

     

    Ayesha, on the other hand, challenges him further, asking if what he told her was a lie. Munawar admits to the fraud at first, but quickly retracts his testimony, stating he did not mislead. Ayesha investigates Munawar's relationship with other women at the same time, questioning him about declaring his love to her. Later, Ayesha stated that if the talk was simply between her and another woman, she might understand, but there were other ladies engaged.

    'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colours every Monday through Friday at 10:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m., with a 24-hour live feed on JioCinema. 

