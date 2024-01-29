Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande refuses to pose with husband Vicky Jain; upset over unexpected eviction

Ankita Lokhande refuses to pose with her husband and fellow contestant Vicky Jain as they return from finale shoot. She looked visibly dejected

Ankita Lokhande faced an unexpected eviction from Bigg Boss 17, leaving fans and fellow contestants in shock. The popular actress, known for her entertaining stint on Salman Khan's reality show, exited as one of the Top 4 contestants on Sunday, January 28. The announcement of her eviction brought tears to her husband Vicky Jain's eyes, and even host Salman Khan expressed his astonishment, stating, "I am shocked. I thought you would become the winner."

Onstage with Salman Khan, Ankita appeared disheartened, reflecting the general sentiment of surprise. The host conveyed his disbelief at her departure, stating that the entire team was shocked by the turn of events.

Outside the Bigg Boss house, Ankita's fellow contestants were equally taken aback, with Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra celebrating their positions as the top 3 contestants.

As Ankita made her way home with Vicky, the couple faced the media. Despite the usual request for a pose from the paparazzi, Ankita declined, wearing a serious expression and appearing fatigued.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship had been a focal point throughout the show, marked by constant disagreements, discussions about Sushant Singh Rajput, special treatment from the Bigg Boss team, and even pregnancy speculations.

The clashes between the couple began in the second week, as Ankita expressed feeling emotionally neglected by her businessman husband. Although Vicky initially agreed to invest more time and support, their relationship took a sour turn, leading to multiple heated arguments. These conflicts took an emotional toll on Ankita, who was seen breaking down during intense exchanges. In one episode, Ankita even asked Vicky if he wanted to take a 'break' from their relationship.