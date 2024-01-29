Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    69th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri steamy dance on 'Pehle Bhi Main' (Watch)

    At the 69th Filmfare Awards, Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri lit up the stage with their performance on the song 'Pehle Bhi Main' from their film 'Animal'.

    69th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri steamy dance on 'Pehle Bhi Main' (Watch)
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

    The 69th Filmfare Awards took place on Sunday night and it was a superhit event with celebrities winning and performing. Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri lit up the stage with their performance on the song 'Pehle Bhi Main' from their film 'Animal'. They reunited to perform the song and the video has since gone viral. In the video, Ranbir is clothed in black, while Triptii is dressed in a short red dress.

    The video

    The actors carried their heated chemistry from the film to the stage during their performance. Ranbir was spotted making moves with Triptii before carrying her away from the stage in his arms. 

    Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti's dance performance
    byu/Glad-Ad5911 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Ranbir Kapoor named Best Actor

    Ranbir received the Best Actor award at the same ceremony for his role in 'Animal'. Ranbir and Triptii collaborated for the first time on the Sandeep Vanga Reddy film. The duo's on-screen chemistry has won over fans and boosted Triptii's appeal to new heights.

    Also read: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan ends terms with PR agency, accuses them of dishonesty

    Triptii Dimri on shooting sensual scenes

    Triptii played Zoya, a spy who falls in love with Ranbir's character, Rannvijay. The stars share a few private bits from the film, which went viral after its release. Speaking about the scenes, she had previously said, "It helps when you have a co-actor you can rely on so much. You must feel comfortable executing those scenes. Sandeep (Reddy Vanga) sir, Ranbir, and the DOP informed me, 'Every time you're uncomfortable, just let us know and we'll make sure you don't.'"

    About 'Animal'

    'Animal' has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 and grossed over Rs 800 crore at the box office. The film was just released on Netflix as well.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 9:46 AM IST
