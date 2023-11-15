Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with Vicky Jain; Tells, 'you are not a good husband, you suppressed m

Bigg Boss 17 Day 30: In the episode, Bigg Boss said that Vicky Jain is happy in the Dimaag room, which upset Ankita. Later, when Vicky came to talk to Ankita, she called him fake and said he is not a good husband.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, a married pair, have fought frequently since they moved into the "Bigg Boss 17" home. The TV reality show's November 14 episode had the actress breaking down and fighting with her spouse all day. The competitors were moved around the three rooms during the programme. Ankita Lokhande stayed in the Dil room, while Vicky Jain was assigned to the Dimaag room. Ankita became enraged and battled with her husband after noticing how happy he was with the choice.

In the episode, Bigg Boss said that Vicky Jain is happy in the Dimaag room, which upset Ankita. She said, “Daat phadke haas raha hai, itna khushi ho raha hain tujhe? You are so selfish. I really hate you. Tu apne aap ko bohot hoshiyar samajhta hain? Bhul jaa ki hum shaadhi shuda hain (You are laughing out loud, how are you so happy? You think you are very smart? Forget that we are married).”

Afterwards, when Vicky came to talk to his wife Ankita, she called him fake and said, “Tu achha husband nahi hain. Hoga tu smart vart, but as a husband tu dhongi hain (You’re not a good husband. You might be smart, but you are fake as a husband).”

Ankita added, “Mein dusre husband ko dekhti hu toh mujhe kharab lagta hain. Mein Neil ko dekhta hu toh I see him always there for Aishwarya. Mein tere saath rehke daab gayi, I lost myself. Bohot dikha diya logo ne mujhe (When I see others' husbands, I feel bad. Neil is always there for Aishwarya. You have suppressed me. People have shown me a lot).”

About Bigg Boss 17:

On October 15, Salman Khan's programme returned with a brand-new season. Dramatic entertainment is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on JioCinema with "Bigg Boss 17." Alternatively, the programme will start at 9 p.m. on Colours TV.

'Iss baar game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same' is the house theme, which raises the possibility that Bigg Boss may abandon his cherished equality tenet. "BB 17" boasts an array of novel and captivating features, including the Archive Room. This space will function as an extensive library, containing video from each episode of the current season. This time, "BB 17" is likewise split into three houses: Dil, Dimaag, and Dum.

'Bigg Boss 17' contestants include former partners Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan (also called Khanzaadi), Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.

First to be kicked out of the 'Bigg Boss 17' home was Soniya Bansal. Additionally, Manasvi Mamgai was expelled.