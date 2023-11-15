Is Tamannaah Bhatia getting married to Vijay Varma? Here's what actress has to say

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are thinking about getting married soon. The couple formally announced their romance earlier in the year.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood duo Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia no longer hold back while declaring their affection for one another. When their anthology Lust Stories 2 was out, Tamannaah and Vijay made their romance public earlier this year. Now that they are allegedly preparing to tie the knot shortly, the couple is ready to take their romance to the next level.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Telugu Cinema said that Tamannaah and Vijay are "seriously considering tying the knot." According to the article, Tamannaah feels pressured by her parents to get married. Additionally, it states that the actress has not signed on to any new projects after her roles in Bhola Shankar and the Kaavaalaa song in Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia shared her views on marriage in June of this year. The actress had stated that getting married is "a big responsibility" and that one should only get married if they are certain they are ready.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In an interview with India Today, Tamannaah Bhatia, 33, acknowledged that she had only anticipated spending eight to ten years in the business when she started her career eighteen years prior. By the time she was thirty, her dream life was married and had two kids, but things didn't work out that way.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

“When I started working years back it was like an actress’ career span was only for 8-10 years. So I did the math and was like by the age of 30 I would have finished working, married, and would have two kids. I had not planned post-30. So, when I actually became 30 years old, I realised that I am just born, it was like a purna janam, I felt like a brand new baby,” she said.

Tamannaah

Talking about marriage, Tamannaah said, “I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It’s not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo.”