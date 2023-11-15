Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput says, 'I tore his photos'

    Ankita Lokhande entered the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband Vicky Jain. She recently spoke about her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput and how she waited for him to return. Read details.

    Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain entered Bigg Boss 17 together this year. In a recent interview with BBC Hindi, the actor revealed startling information regarding her separation from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She claimed she waited for Rajput for more than two years after the separation, but he never returned. 

    For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput fell in love with one another while filming Pavitra Rishta, an Ekta Kapoor serial. The pair spent seven years together. 

    Ankita Lokhande waited more than two years for Sushant Singh Rajput
    Throughout the conversation, Lokhande said, "For two and a half years, I kept hoping that things will be okay. But one day, it was on January 31… There were so many photos of the two of us in my house. And that day, I decided and told my mother that remove all the photos. I said that’s how it is supposed to be, you have to make space for someone else to come into your life.”

    “I told my mother that until he is there, no one else will be able to come in. I didn’t remove the photos, I just told my mother. I just went inside my room, my mother removed the photos, tore them up. I cried that day. That was the end of everything. I waited, I did everything and after 6 months, Vicky came into my life,” she said.

    Ankita disclosed in a recent episode that Sushant Singh Rajput vanished from his life without warning. She asserted that others in his immediate vicinity began manipulating him as he became well-known in Bollywood. 

    The suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput occurred on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai-based actor was discovered hanging at his home. 

