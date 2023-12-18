Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap two-timing nahi kar rahe the?' Ayesha Khan confronts Munawar Faruqui (WATCH)

    Ayesha Khan, a TV actress, has criticised Munawar Faruqui's attitude on Bigg Boss 17 and stated that there is a significant difference between being a brilliant artist and being a nice person. With Ayesha's entering the house as a wild card, watching what happens when Munawar confronts her will be intriguing.

    Bigg Boss 17 Aap two-timing nahi kar rahe the Ayesha Khan confronts Munawar Faruqui WATCH RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 8:38 AM IST

    Colours' reality programme Bigg Boss 17 is also making headlines. There will be a new wild card entry in Bigg Boss 17 soon. Ayesha Khan, an Indian model and actor, will enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contender. The show's producers recently published a trailer announcing Ayesha's admission into the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ayesha makes some stunning allegations in this commercial, claiming that she had a "history" with Munawar Faruqui. 

    Ayesha then asked Munawar, “Aap two-timing nahi kar rahe the? Didn’t you say I love you to me?” Munawar replied that he had said this to Ayesha. “Yeah, yeah of course I did,” he said. Ayesha added, “Sirf meri aur uski baat hoti na toh main yeh conversation sunn leti. There were other women involved.” 

    Ayesha added, “I want an apology. Aap maafi maang lijiye, mai aapko chedungi bhi nahi. But agar aap uske saath game khelna chahenge aur fir jaise aap jhuth bolne mein to bahut expert hai hi, aur jhuth bolenge, to fir hamare paas to sach pura ka pura pda hai. She further adds, "Bande ke ache artist hone mein, aur ek bande ke ache insaan hone mein bahut bada farak hota hai. I just want people to know ki vo jaisa dikhate hai, vaisa kahi se bhi nahi hai. I don't know show pe aap keh rahe hai, aap committed hai, to show pe jane se pehle aap mujhe ye keh rahe the ki you know, ‘I love you. Aur aap jaisi ladki se to shaadi karna chahiye.' To ye sab kuch jhooth tha? Yahi tareeka hai unka har ladki ko approach karne ka. (There is a significant distinction between being a good artist and being a decent person. He's not who he seems to be. I'm not sure what he's saying on the television, but he was telling me, 'I love you,' before he went on the show. You're the type of girl who should get married.' So, was it all a lie? This is how he approaches girls)."

    Ayesha Khan has made multiple serial charges against Munawar, alleging that he was 'double dating' with her. Ayesha alleged that Munawar contacted her on social media before Bigg Boss 17 to cast her in a song video. The actress further stated that the music video was never created, but when the BB candidate saw her for the second time, he said 'I love you' to Ayesha.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 9:58 AM IST
