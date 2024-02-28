Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case; read details

    Abdu Rozik, of Bigg Boss 16 fame and a global star, has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. He was summoned by the investigative agency last week.

    Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Abdu Rozik, best known for his stint on Bigg Boss 16, on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case involving narcotics dealer Ali Asghar Shirazi, according to news agency ANI. ED confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Abdu had arrived at the ED office in Mumbai to record his statement. 

    According to India Today, Abdu's lawyer, Prashant Patil, clarified that his client's role is solely as a prosecution witness against one Kunal Oza. ''My client, Mr Abdu Rozik was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the capacity of a prosecution witness against one Mr Kunal Oza. As his duty towards the law enforcement agencies in our country, Mr. Abdu Rozik has travelled all the way from Dubai to depose his statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,'' India Today reported quoting Patil. 

    Also Read: Who is Mathias Boe? Meet Taapsee Pannu’s soon-to-be husband

    Last week, the ED summoned Abdu Rozik and questioned his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Shiv Thakare. 

    Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case; read details RBA

    According to the Free Press Journal, Ali Asghar Shirazi established Hustlers' Hospitality Pvt Ltd, which backed various businesses, including those of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. Shiv's Food and Snack Restaurant, Thakare Chai and Snacks, and Abdu Rozik's Burgir were all participating. The firm appears to have gained money from narco-funding.

    Also Read: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding details: Know from date to venue to guest list and more

    Abdu Rozik has also dabbled with fast food startups, co-founding Burgiir Burgers alongside Hospitality Through Hustlers. Abdu debuted his burger business in Mumbai last year, and several celebs, including Sonu Sood, attended the inauguration event.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 9:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding details: Know from date to venue to guest list and more RBA

    Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding details: Know from date to venue to guest list and more

    Rare Harry Potter proof copy, bought for pennies in 1997, fetches more than Rs 11.56 lakh at auction snt

    Rare Harry Potter proof copy, bought for pennies in 1997, fetches more than Rs 11.56 lakh at auction

    Malayalam actress Lena announces she is married to Gaganyaan Astronaut Group Captain Prashanth B Nair anr

    Malayalam actress Lena announces she is married to Gaganyaan Astronaut Group Captain Prasanth B Nair

    Video Padma Shri awardee Pankaj Udhas cremated with state honours in Mumbai RBA

    Video: Padma Shri awardee Pankaj Udhas cremated with state honours in Mumbai

    I was one of the uninformed ones', Actress Priyamani acknowledges ignorance about Article 370 NIR

    'I was one of the uninformed ones', Actress Priyamani acknowledges ignorance about Article 370

    Recent Stories

    Indian jeweller booked in the US for multimillion-dollar international trade fraud scheme

    Indian jeweller booked in the US for multimillion-dollar international trade fraud scheme

    Actor Prakash Raj lands in controversy again, calls PM Modi a 'hoarse loudspeaker' vkp

    Actor Prakash Raj lands in controversy again, calls PM Modi a 'hoarse loudspeaker'

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding menu: 2,500 dishes to be cooked by 65 chefs RBA

    Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding menu: 2.5k dishes to be made by 65 chefs

    Kerala records highest temperature in the country; Check rkn

    Kerala records highest temperature in the country; Check

    Himachal Pradesh braces for no-trust vote; majority Congress MLAs want CM Sukhu out: Report

    Himachal Pradesh braces for no-trust vote; majority Congress MLAs want CM Sukhu out: Report

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon