Big Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt in all praise for fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve has captured the hearts of viewers with her participation in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, India's biggest reality show. Known for her impressive portrayal of Devika Oberoi in the popular daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi, Bebika entered the Bigg Boss house as an intriguing contestant. Inside the house, controversies, fights, and allegations abound, but amidst the chaos, there is one contestant who consistently praises Bebika—Pooja Bhatt. This special bond between Bebika and Pooja has garnered appreciation from fans, as they observe the beautiful connection they share.

From the first day, the two contestants have developed a strong bond, with Pooja openly sharing her inner insecurities and thoughts with Bebika. Their easy camaraderie suggests that they are getting along well. Bebika genuinely respects Pooja's opinions and manages to create a sense of connection with her. Pooja, in turn, praises Bebika in front of other contestants. In a recent episode, Pooja exclaimed, "Bebika is a strong woman, and I really admire her." But this was not the only instance where Pooja expressed her admiration for Bebika.

While several other contestants who were once friends with Bebika revealed their true colors and betrayed her, Pooja remains a loyal confidante. Even Aaliya, her friend, nominated Bebika during the nominations. Due to such incidents, Bebika has only a few close connections, with Pooja being one of them. Pooja's strong bond with Bebika has provided her with insights into Bebika's true and genuine personality. During a conversation with Cyrus, Avinash, and others, Pooja once again commended Bebika for her authenticity, stating, "She is very transparent with her emotions and has the capacity to be truthful."

The fans are truly captivated by the extraordinary bond between Bebika and Pooja. They eagerly anticipate witnessing Bebika's rise and her strategies to overcome the obstacles created by her adversaries in the house. It remains to be seen how Bebika will navigate through the challenges, and for more updates, viewers are urged to stay tuned.