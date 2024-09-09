'Bhoot Bangla': Akshay Kumar shares FIRST look of his horror comedy on his birthday [PHOTOS]

Akshay Kumar celebrates his birthday with a special surprise for fans, unveiling the first look of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film reunites the duo after 14 years, creating excitement with its unique blend of horror and humour

Akshay Kumar delighted his fans on his birthday by revealing the first look of his upcoming horror-comedy titled 'Bhooth Bangla'. The motion poster quickly went viral, generating an enthusiastic response from his followers. While other details about the film remain undisclosed, the excitement around the project continues to build.

Akshay Kumar shared the poster on his Instagram, expressing his gratitude to fans for their continuous support. He mentioned that he was thrilled to announce the film on his birthday and was particularly excited to reunite with director Priyadarshan after 14 years. Akshay also hinted that this collaboration had been a long time coming, and he was eager to share the journey with everyone. In the poster, Akshay is seen drinking milk with a black cat perched on his shoulder.

Fans quickly reacted to the post. One noted that this reunion marked the duo's seventh collaboration, while another praised it as a "legendary reunion." Many fans also took the opportunity to wish Akshay a happy birthday.

Earlier, Akshay had hinted at a major film announcement on his 57th birthday. In a post on Instagram, he expressed his excitement, stating that something special was on the way and would be revealed on his birthday. Speculation about his collaboration with Priyadarshan for a horror-comedy surfaced, with many reports confirming the project would be announced on September 9. This will be their first film together since Khatta Meetha in 2010.

Details about the horror-comedy are still scarce, but the film is rumored to focus on themes of black magic, with Akshay set to star alongside three leading actresses. Reports from Mid-Day suggested that the motion poster would be released on his birthday. Filming is expected to begin by the end of the year and continue through the first half of 2025, with locations including Hyderabad, Kerala, Sri Lanka, and Gujarat.

There are also speculations about Kiara Advani, Keerthy Suresh, and Alia Bhatt joining the cast. Priyadarshan, in a previous interview, revealed that he was working on a horror-fantasy film with Akshay, produced by Ekta Kapoor. He mentioned that the film would blend elements of humour with the horror genre and had described it as a significant project after completing his documentary series on the Ram Mandir's history.

