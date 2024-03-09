Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan begins shooting, says 'biggest film of my career'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, was released in 2022 and grossed more over 180 crore in India. Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle and shared that he is beginning to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 today.

Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan fans have been impatiently awaiting the third installment in the franchise. And now it has been confirmed that the actor has officially begun filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan took to social media on Saturday to announce that he would begin shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 today. He referred to it as the biggest film of his career and posted a photo in which he was seen requesting God's favour.

“Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (sic),” he wrote. Check it out here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, was the ultimate Bollywood horror comedy. It was released in 2022 and has grossed more than 180 crore in India. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav.

Meanwhile, the third film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise will see the return of OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan. Earlier this month, Kartik Aaryan shared a montage of scenes from ‘Ami Je Tomar’ dance that he performed in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well as the OG Vdiya Balan’s performance from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Posting the clip on his Instagram handle, Kartik wrote, “And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya ❤️‍This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar.”

According to the latest reports, Madhuri Dixit will join Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, there is no formal confirmation of this yet.

Previously, director Anees Bazmee expressed his excitement for the project, saying, "I am thrilled to carry forward the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa.'" In the last chapter, Rooh Baba became the most popular character, and it will be a fun and exciting challenge to improve it even more for the public to enjoy. This is my next urgent directing project, and the goal is to create a riveting narrative that will connect with people while remaining loyal to the series' spirit."