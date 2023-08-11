Bhola Shankar REVIEW from USA and Canada: Here's what Chiranjeevi's NRI fans have to say about his latest film

Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh and starring megastar Chiranjeevi, debuted on a large stage internationally. The film is an official remake of the Tamil film Vedalam but was a twist for Telugu viewers.

Fans from all across the world are rooting for megastar Chiranjeevi and hoping that Bhola Shankar would score another blockbuster success. Fans were enticed when the filmmakers released the theatrical teaser, trailer, and video snippets of the songs, paving the way for the film's thrilling theatrical premiere. They're looking forward to another hit along the lines of Waltair Veerayya.

Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah play the two female protagonist characters in Bhola Shankar. In the film, Keerthy Suresh plays Shankar's sister. For the first time, both ladies were cast alongside Chiranjeevi.

Bhola Shankar Story:

Bhola Shankar relocates to Kolkata with his adoptive sister Mahalakshmi (Keerthy Suresh) for her to further her studies. Shankar, on the other hand, is a former thug who is on a personal mission. Who exactly is Mahalakshmi? What became her family? What exactly is Shankar's plan? Are displayed on the large screen.

Bhola Shankar, released in a foreign country a little earlier than in the United States, is trending heavily on social media sites, particularly Twitter, now known as X. There are millions of gigantic family admirers worldwide. They couldn't control their enthusiasm at seeing Chiranjeevi on the big screen for the first time in seven months, following Waltair Veerayya. They used their microblogging accounts to express their feelings towards Bhola Shankar. You may find them here.

Bhola Shankar's Team

Meher Ramesh directed the film and also penned the screenplay. Mamidala Thirupathi wrote Bhola Shankar's dialogues. Dudley operated the camera, and Marthand K Venkatesh edited the footage. Mahathi Swara Sagar created the film's background soundtrack and music.

Bhola Shankar Cast

Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Shawar Ali, Tarun Arora, Vennela Kishore, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Rashmi Gautam, Getup Srinu, Uttej, and Tulasi, among others, star in the film alongside Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh.