Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW from USA and Canada: Here's what Chiranjeevi's NRI fans have to say about his latest film

    Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh and starring megastar Chiranjeevi, debuted on a large stage internationally. The film is an official remake of the Tamil film Vedalam but was a twist for Telugu viewers.

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW from USA and Canada: Here's what Chiranjeevi's NRI fans has to say about his latest film RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 7:54 AM IST

    Fans from all across the world are rooting for megastar Chiranjeevi and hoping that Bhola Shankar would score another blockbuster success. Fans were enticed when the filmmakers released the theatrical teaser, trailer, and video snippets of the songs, paving the way for the film's thrilling theatrical premiere. They're looking forward to another hit along the lines of Waltair Veerayya.

    Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah play the two female protagonist characters in Bhola Shankar. In the film, Keerthy Suresh plays Shankar's sister. For the first time, both ladies were cast alongside Chiranjeevi.

    Also Read: Mahesh Manjrekar speaks up on quitting Savarkar biopic, here's what we know

    Bhola Shankar Story: 
    Bhola Shankar relocates to Kolkata with his adoptive sister Mahalakshmi (Keerthy Suresh) for her to further her studies. Shankar, on the other hand, is a former thug who is on a personal mission. Who exactly is Mahalakshmi? What became her family? What exactly is Shankar's plan? Are displayed on the large screen.

    Also Read: How did Kartik Aaryan react after a female fan proposed to him? Here's what we know

    Bhola Shankar, released in a foreign country a little earlier than in the United States, is trending heavily on social media sites, particularly Twitter, now known as X. There are millions of gigantic family admirers worldwide. They couldn't control their enthusiasm at seeing Chiranjeevi on the big screen for the first time in seven months, following Waltair Veerayya. They used their microblogging accounts to express their feelings towards Bhola Shankar. You may find them here.

    Bhola Shankar's Team 
    Meher Ramesh directed the film and also penned the screenplay. Mamidala Thirupathi wrote Bhola Shankar's dialogues. Dudley operated the camera, and Marthand K Venkatesh edited the footage. Mahathi Swara Sagar created the film's background soundtrack and music.

    Bhola Shankar Cast
    Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Shawar Ali, Tarun Arora, Vennela Kishore, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Rashmi Gautam, Getup Srinu, Uttej, and Tulasi, among others, star in the film alongside Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 8:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jailer box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film collects Rs 52 crore on opening day; shatters several records RBA

    Jailer box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film collects Rs 52 cr on opening day; shatters many records

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP? To know read this RBA

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP? To know read this

    Mia Khalifa joins debate on UPS Drivers increased wages; know details ADC

    Mia Khalifa joins debate on UPS Drivers’ increased wages; know details

    Mahesh Manjrekar speaks up on quitting Savarkar biopic, here's what we know ADC

    Mahesh Manjrekar speaks up on quitting Savarkar biopic, here's what we know

    How did Kartik Aaryan react after a female fan proposed to him? Here's what we know ADC

    How did Kartik Aaryan react after a female fan proposed to him? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Luna 25, first Russian moon probe in 47 years, lifts off

    Luna-25, first Russian moon probe in 47 years, lifts off

    Kerala News live 11 August 2023 Major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Lokayukta to consider CMDRF misappropriation case today

    Jailer box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film collects Rs 52 crore on opening day; shatters several records RBA

    Jailer box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film collects Rs 52 cr on opening day; shatters many records

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 11: Check latest rates in Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 11: Check latest rates in Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP? To know read this RBA

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP? To know read this

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon