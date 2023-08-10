Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How did Kartik Aaryan react after a female fan proposed to him? Here's what we know

    At the Satyaprem Ki Katha screening in Melbourne, a fan proposed to Kartik Aaryan on camera. Watch how the actor responded!

    How did Kartik Aaryan react after a female fan proposed to him? Here's what we know ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 9:05 PM IST

    Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was a tremendous hit at the movie office. The entire cast of the movie received unwavering acclaim for their roles. After its June 29 release, the movie has been in discussions. Kartik Aaryan recently attended the Melbourne Indian Film Festival's special screening of his movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. On social media right now, a candid exchange between a fan and an event attendee is trending. When Kartik Aaryan recently went to a special showing of his movie Satyaprem Ki Katha in Melbourne, he ran into an extremely beautiful admirer who got down on one knee during the enjoyable Q&A session. The actor posted a video of the girl asking him to marry her on Instagram after it was captured on camera. 

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra strikes a chord with her soulful singing in 'Rahe Na Rahe Hum'; WATCH video

    “I know I will never get a chance to ask this question ever again... Will you marry me?” Reacting to the same, the Luka Chuppi actor blushingly answered. He said, “Ek yahan pe prem katha puch rae hai, ek aapne shaadi ka proposal dia, yahan ho kya raha hai? Yahan swayamvar lag raha hai mera (Someone is asking me about love story, someone is proposing me, whats happening here? It feels like I’m in the middle of my swayamvar).” The actor hugged the fan saying, “You can get a hug.” the ardent fan said. Kartik Aaryan wrote on social media, “Aur yaha meri bolti band ho gayi. Mummy se pooch ke batata hu. (And here I became absolutely speechless. Let me ask my mom and get back to you).”

    After Kartik posted the proposed video on his Instagram, his followers were in a frenzy. The actor from Pyaar Ka Punchnama's comments section was immediately flooded with amusing responses from his followers. Other admirers repeatedly used laughing and red heart emojis in the actor's remark area. Some people couldn't stop laughing, while others were in awe of the situation. 

    ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda responds to 'Liger' Box Office failure, affirms previous experiences with setbacks

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 9:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kumudini Bhavan' trailer out: Ambarish BhattacharyaUs, hasi Ray pair up for mystery series ADC

    'Kumudini Bhavan' trailer out: Ambarish Bhattacharya, Ushasi Ray pair up for mystery series

    Jacqueline Fernandez's heartwarming gestures during recent event with fans goes viral ADC

    Jacqueline Fernandez's heartwarming gestures during recent event with fans goes viral

    Thank You For Coming': Rhea Kapoor's movie starring Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar; poster unveiled ATG

    Thank You For Coming': Rhea Kapoor's movie starring Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar; poster unveiled

    Who is Deesha Dhanuka? Meet Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend after Disha Patani ADC

    Who is Deesha Dhanuka? Meet Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend after Disha Patani

    OMG 2 vs Gadar 2: Yami Gautam compares clash With Barbenheimer, expects audiences will watch both films ADC

    OMG 2 vs Gadar 2: Yami Gautam compares clash With Barbenheimer, expects audiences will watch both films

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 side effects of dehydration: need for adequate water ADC EIA

    Here are 7 side effects of dehydration: need for adequate water

    Meet Jyothi, who is taking on fast food culture with her jowar rotis vkp

    Meet Jyothi, who is taking on fast food culture with her jowar rotis

    Bengaluru cops nab biker who smashes car mirror and uploaded reels on Instagram vkp

    Bengaluru cops nab biker who smashes car mirror and uploaded reels on Instagram

    Metro services on Purple Line to be disrupted for two hours until August 15 vkp

    Metro services on Purple Line to be disrupted for two hours until August 15

    Greasy imprints: 7 foods that leave oily stain on plates LMA EAI

    Greasy imprints: 7 foods that leave oily stain on plates

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon