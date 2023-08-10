How did Kartik Aaryan react after a female fan proposed to him? Here's what we know

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was a tremendous hit at the movie office. The entire cast of the movie received unwavering acclaim for their roles. After its June 29 release, the movie has been in discussions. Kartik Aaryan recently attended the Melbourne Indian Film Festival's special screening of his movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. On social media right now, a candid exchange between a fan and an event attendee is trending. When Kartik Aaryan recently went to a special showing of his movie Satyaprem Ki Katha in Melbourne, he ran into an extremely beautiful admirer who got down on one knee during the enjoyable Q&A session. The actor posted a video of the girl asking him to marry her on Instagram after it was captured on camera.

“I know I will never get a chance to ask this question ever again... Will you marry me?” Reacting to the same, the Luka Chuppi actor blushingly answered. He said, “Ek yahan pe prem katha puch rae hai, ek aapne shaadi ka proposal dia, yahan ho kya raha hai? Yahan swayamvar lag raha hai mera (Someone is asking me about love story, someone is proposing me, whats happening here? It feels like I’m in the middle of my swayamvar).” The actor hugged the fan saying, “You can get a hug.” the ardent fan said. Kartik Aaryan wrote on social media, “Aur yaha meri bolti band ho gayi. Mummy se pooch ke batata hu. (And here I became absolutely speechless. Let me ask my mom and get back to you).”

After Kartik posted the proposed video on his Instagram, his followers were in a frenzy. The actor from Pyaar Ka Punchnama's comments section was immediately flooded with amusing responses from his followers. Other admirers repeatedly used laughing and red heart emojis in the actor's remark area. Some people couldn't stop laughing, while others were in awe of the situation.

