Bhojpuri Singer Nisha Upadhyay shot during celebratory firing during her show in Patna-report

Nisha Upadhyay, a Bhojpuri folk singer, is shot during a celebration gunfire in Patna, and later taken to Maxo Hospital with bullet injuries! Nisha’s condition is said to be stable.

Popular Bhojpuri folk singer Nisha Upadhyay was reportedly shot while performing on the stage. She suffered a bullet injury from accidental celebratory firing during her live concert. Nisha has been admitted to Maxo Hospital in Patna, where she is being treated. Further details are awaited on the same.

Nisha Upadhyay, who lives in Patna, often does live shows for the audience, and most recently, she was singing live at a cultural program in Sendurva village near Janta Bazar police station. Nisha’s condition is said to be stable. The incident reportedly took place at Bihar's Saran, where Nisha was singing on the stage at a cultural programme.

Nisha left thigh has sustained injury. A bullet hit the singer during Yagnopavit, a ceremony performed among the Brahmans where they wear the sacred thread.

As reported by India Today, a police officer probing the case stated no written complaint has been lodged yet and that they are investigating how the gunshots were fired. The officer was quoted as saying, “We received information about the incident but no written complaint has been filed yet. We are investigating how the gunshots were fired and who were all involved in the firing."

Who is Nisha Upadhyay?

Nisha is a popular name in the Bihar music industry. She hails from Bihar’s Gaur Basant village in Saran district and lives in Patna. Nisha is widely known for her songs, such as Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola, Navkar Mantra, Dholida Dhol Re Vagad, and Hasi Hasi Jaan Marela. The singer often performs at cultural events.

This is not the first time such an incident happened. A 17-year-old boy was killed in a celebratory shooting during a wedding in Bihar's Samastipur in May of this year. “The deceased was a friend of my brother’s son. As soon as the bride touched the feet of the bridegroom soon after the jaimaal ceremony, a person shot at him and fled,” Dharmendra Kumar, an witness, had informed the officers.



