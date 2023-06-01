Alia Bhatt's grandfather and Soni Razdan's father Narendranath Razdan passes away at 93

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt‘s maternal grandfather and Soni Razdan’s father Narendranath Razdan died on Thursday (June 1) at the age of 93. 'Until we meet again...' Alia pens heartbreaking tribute for grandfather

Narendranath Razdan, Alia Bhatt's grandpa, died on June 1. On Instagram, she sent a heartfelt tribute. He had been feeling ill for some time and was brought to Breach Candy Hospital with a lung infection. After his illness progressed, doctors admitted him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was 95.

Following the death of her daughter Soni, Alia, who was very close to her grandfather, sent a devastating tribute on Instagram. She also shared a video of his 92nd birthday festivities.

Also Read: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: 7 reasons to watch your favourite superhero in theatres

She posted a throwback video of her “nana” from his birthday celebrations featuring Ranbir Kapoor. One look at the same and you’ll know what Alia’s caption means.celebrations and penned an emotional note remembering her “hero.” The emotional caption was dedicated to him and the caption read, “My grandpa. My hero…Played golf till 93…Worked till 93..Made the best omelet..Told the best stories..Played the violin..Played with his great-granddaughter..Loved his cricket..Loved his sketching..Loved his family and till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again,” she wrote.

Also Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Adipurush-5 major Bollywood films releasing in June

Taking to the comment section of Alia Bhatt’s note, Karan Johar wrote, “Sending you a massive hug (sic)”, Ridhima Pandit posted a red heart emoji. Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani commented, “Strength to you (sic).”

Soni Razdan also paid a heartwarming tribute to her father. “Daddy ..Daddy, grandpa, Nindi – our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are – it’s now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy – until we meet again,” she wrote.

May his soul rest in peace.



