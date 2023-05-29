Bhojpuri SEXY video: Nidhi Jha, Pradeep Pandey's HOT romance in ‘Kare Choye Choye’ is not to be missed-WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published May 29, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    Pradeep Pandey is a well-known actor in the Bhojpuri film industry. He is well-known for his dancing and acting abilities. His songs become popular on social media because people enjoy seeing him dance to the upbeat beats of Bhojpuri music.

    Pradeep Pandey is also known for his hot chemistry with his co-stars, and his song 'Kare Choye Choye' has gone viral on the internet. The song is getting a lot of attention since the actor is performing alongside Nidhi Jha, and they look great together.

    Pradeep Pandey and Nidhi Jha are romancing in the house and look lovely. They dance energetically to the song's upbeat sounds, and their faultless dancing routines are gaining notice online. Fans adore the actors' chemistry and how well they complement one another.

    Nidhi Jha looks stunning as she romances and dances to the tune. The performers' relationship is making the public want more. The energetic and faultless dancing routines to the upbeat music are driving the audience insane. They look stunning, and their chemistry is stunning.

    The song has gone widespread online, with 820,009 views on YouTube. Fans post in the comments area, praising the performers' wonderful emotions.

    Pradeep Pandey and Nidhi Jha's chemistry and dance techniques are loved by the audience.

