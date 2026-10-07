Vijayawada is set to host the National SARAS Mela for the first time, featuring 650 stalls with participation from all states. Organised by the central rural ministry, the event is part of the city's grand Dasara celebrations.

The National SARAS Mela, with around 650 stalls and participation from all states, is being held here for the first time in Vijayawada. MP Kesineni Sivanath said that the city is gearing up to witness a grand Dasara celebration, with several VIPs, Chief Ministers and Union Ministers expected to attend the festivities.

Details on National SARAS Mela

While talking to ANI, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath shared the details of the upcoming National Saras Mela, saying that the event is organised by the rural ministry of the Central government. He said the National SARAS Mela, being held in Vijayawada for the first time, will feature around 650 stalls, ith participation from various states. He termed the event a matter of pride for the people of Vijayawada and thanked Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar for allotting the SARAS Mela to Vijayawada.

"In Vijayawada, we are going to witness this time Saras Mela. In this, we are going to have 650 stalls, which are being organised by the rural ministry of the central government. All the states are participating in it. It is a proud moment for the people of Vijayawada," said Sivanath while talking to the media.

President Murmu's Visit Confirmed

He further said that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, the country's First Citizen, will visit Vijayawada and attend the SARAS Mela, calling her visit a great honour for the city. Vijayawada MP also highlighted the enthusiasm of the people as they eagerly wait for the upcoming festival.

"Vijayawada people are enthusiastic about the event. They're very much interested, eagerly waiting for the event. Hopefully it will be a grand success. On behalf of CM garu, we have invited a lot of CMs and cabinet central ministers also. Once again, I thank each and everyone who is supporting this event," added Sivanath.

Last month, as part of the world-famous Mysuru Dasara 2026 celebrations, the Yuva Sambhrama programme was inaugurated at the Kuvempu Open Air Theatre in Gangotri, Mysuru. District in-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah inaugurated the event. The Yuva Sambhrama will be held until October 5, featuring a cultural feast by hundreds of school and college students every day. It was attended by singer Vijay Prakash, actress Saptami Gowda, MLAs Tanveer Sait, Anil Chikkamadu and G.T. Devegowda as chief guests. (ANI)