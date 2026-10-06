Jimmy Shergill and Divya Dutta's psychological drama ‘Tum Rahe Na Tum’ will have its world premiere at IFFSA Toronto on Oct 10. Directed by Prem Modi, the film is an adaptation of August Strindberg’s play ‘The Father’.

World Premiere at IFFSA Toronto

Jimmy Shergill and Divya Dutta starrer psychological family drama ‘Tum Rahe Na Tum’ is set to have its world premiere at the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto on October 10. The film will be presented as a Gala Premiere at Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park in Mississauga. The film is directed by Prem Modi and stars Jimmy Shergill and Divya Dutta in lead roles, with Tanishka Tiwari, Harsh Chhaya, Zarina Wahab and Rajesh Jais in pivotal roles. It is produced by Vinni Chawla, Vrinda Chawla and Sonu Katyal, under the banner Fanatically Filmi Pvt. Ltd. The screenplay is written by Rakesh Kumar Tripathi. Vikramjit Roy serves as Executive Producer, while Dipankar 'Jojo' Chaki is the Executive Producer and the film’s Sound Designer. IFFSA Toronto shared the announcement on their Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IFFSA TORONTO | SASO | SAFA — SAS360° (@iffsatoronto)

About the Film

According to a press note, the film is an adaptation of Swedish playwright August Strindberg’s landmark play ‘The Father’, reimagining its psychological and emotional core within a contemporary Indian family setting. Set in a hill town in Uttarakhand, the film follows a husband and wife whose battle over their daughter’s future spirals into a devastating struggle for control, identity and trust. At its heart, Tum Rahe Na Tum explores power, inheritance, parental expectations and the fragile question of who gets to define a child’s future, while examining how patriarchy, insecurity and emotional wounds can reshape a family. Rather than presenting a straightforward battle between right and wrong, the film places two deeply flawed individuals within a system that shapes their choices and their marriage.

Cast and Crew on the Premiere

Speaking about the film’s world premiere at IFFSA Toronto, Jimmy Shergill said, “It is incredibly special to see Tum Rahe Na Tum begin its journey with a world premiere at IFFSA Toronto. The story is rooted in an Indian family, but the emotions are universal. I hope the film connects with people beyond language and geography,” as quoted in a press note.

Director Prem Prakash Modi said, “It is remarkable that a story written more than a century ago can still feel so relevant. I am glad that, through IFFSA Toronto, Tum Rahe Na Tum will begin its journey of reaching audiences beyond India and connecting with people across the globe,” as quoted in a press note.

For Divya Dutta, the IFFSA world premiere is an opportunity for the film’s intimate family story to find resonance with audiences far beyond India. She said, “ Every culture understands family, love, expectations and the complicated ways in which we try to shape the people we love. I hope audiences around the world see a part of their own lives in these characters,” as quoted in a press note.

(ANI)