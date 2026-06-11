The final rites of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja will be held with full state honours in his hometown of Theni. His mortal remains arrived in Theni, where fans, family, and film fraternity members gathered to pay their last respects.

The final rites of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja will be held on Thursday evening in his hometown of Theni with full state honours, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable career that transformed Tamil cinema.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Final Rites in Theni

Bharathiraja's mortal remains arrived in Theni earlier in the day, where family members, members of the film fraternity, political leaders and fans gathered to pay their last respects to the iconic filmmaker.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the cremation, which is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. Members of the public have been allowed to pay homage to the veteran director before the final rites.

Ahead of the final rites, DIG Sasi Mohan inspected the venue and reviewed the security arrangements put in place for the large number of mourners expected to attend. Police personnel have been deployed in and around the area to ensure the proceedings are conducted smoothly.

Actor Suhasini Mani Ratnam also arrived in Theni to pay her last respects to Bharathiraja. Several prominent personalities from the Tamil film industry have been visiting the late filmmaker's residence since news of his passing broke on Wednesday.

A Remarkable Career in Cinema

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of 'Iyakkunar Immayam' for his remarkable contribution to cinema.

Some of his most celebrated films include 'Kizhake Pogum Rail,' 'Sigappu Rojakkal,' 'Alaigal Oivathillai,' 'Kaadhal Oviyam' and 'Mudhal Mariyathai,' many of which are regarded as classics today.

His final directorial work was 'Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal,' a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai.

Successful Acting Career

Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His most recent screen appearance was in Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum.' His unreleased film 'Pulavar' will mark his final appearance as an actor.

Over the years, he also featured in films such as 'Aayutha Ezhuthu,' 'Pandianadu,' 'Eeswaran,' 'Thiruchitrambalam' and 'Maharaja.'