    'Bhakshak' trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar shines as investigative journalist in heart-wrenching tale of justice

    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    'Bhakshak,' the highly anticipated film starring Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Srivastava, and others, has unveiled its gripping trailer on January 31. Directed by Pulkit, the film is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on February 9, promising a powerful narrative inspired by real-life events, specifically the Muzaffarpur Women’s Shelter Case.

    The movie delves into the shocking incidents surrounding the Muzaffarpur Women’s Shelter, where Brajesh Thakur and 11 others were convicted for life imprisonment for the physical and sexual assault of several minor girls.

    The trailer introduces Bhumi Pednekar in the role of Vaishali Singh, an investigative journalist determined to uncover the truth behind the harrowing assaults at a child shelter home, even at the risk of her own life. The film's cast also includes notable actors such as Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar in significant roles.

    Aditya Srivastava is hinted to play a corrupt figure orchestrating the assaults, while Sanjay Mishra takes on the role of the cameraman, and Sai Tamhankar is portrayed as a police officer. The trailer masterfully teases these character dynamics without revealing too much about the plot, adding to the anticipation.

    Director Pulkit shares his personal connection to the story, stating, 'This story is deeply personal to me, and shaping the journey of an investigative journalist in her pursuit of justice and truth has been an incredibly enriching experience as a director. My aspiration is for this film to reach audiences across the globe as it makes its mark on Netflix across 190 countries.’

    Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her role, expressing, ‘In my journey as an actor, I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative. 'Bhakshak' is also one such film. In fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience, and I am very grateful for scripts like ‘Bhakshak’ and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives.'

    She continues, 'I truly believe in the transformative potential of storytelling, and I am committed to choosing roles that not only push boundaries and break stereotypes but also ignite discussions that pave the way for meaningful change. Bhakshak is an important film, and I can't wait to share our labor of love with audiences around the world.’

