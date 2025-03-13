Entertainment
These films are a true reflection of Aamir Khan's ability to take on diverse roles and deliver powerful performances.
Aamir Khan directed and starred in this film that focuses on the struggles of a dyslexic child highlighting the need to understand children and their interests.
Aamir Khan plays Rancho, a genius who challenges education system. This critically acclaimed film portrays friendship, societal pressures, and passion with life lessons.
Set in colonial India, Aamir plays 'Bhuvan', a villager who leads his community in a cricket match against British officers to escape heavy taxes gained critical acclaim.
Aamir Khan plays DJ assisting an English woman in filming a documentary on freedom fighters. The film shows themes of patriotism and the national pride.
Aamir Khan portrays Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler training his daughters to become champion wrestlers breaking gender equality based on real events.
Aamir Khan plays an alien who questions religions, superstitions in this satirical comedy-drama with thought-provoking ideas, Aamir's performance is unforgettable.
This film explores the lives and relationships of three friends, Aamir Khan as Akash, a fun-loving person. The realistic portrayal of modern friendships attracted the audience.
