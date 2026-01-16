Long-running TV comedy 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' has been adapted into a film set for a February 6 release. The cast, including Shubhangi Atre and Aasif Sheikh, shared their excitement, promising new situations and more subtle performances for the big screen.

One of the longest-running TV comedy serials, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, has been made into a film, and it is all set to hit the theatres this February. Ahead of the release date, the film's cast sat down with ANI and shared their experience working together to expand the 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' franchise via a different medium.

Director Promises a Fresh Experience

Director Shashank Bali said, "Bhaut kuch naya dekhne ko milega. The audience is going to have a great time. All the beloved characters who have entertained us for years are back, along with some exciting new additions, in this film."

Cast Shares Their Excitement

Actor Shubhangi Atre also expressed her excitement, revealing what changes she felt while working for big screen. "It's a beautiful story, and we had a lot of fun shooting it. We did have to change our usual pattern though...on television we're more loud, but for films we needed to keep our performances more subtle," she shared.

Actor Rohitashv Gour described his experience as "Behtreen."

Actor Aasif Sheikh is thrilled to bring Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! to the big screen. He believes that comedy films are few and far between, and feels grateful that he has had the opportunity to entertain audiences, first through the serial and now through 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' film.

Sharing her experience, actress Vidisha Srivastava said, "There's a lot of comedy in the film, and the audience is really going to enjoy it. Initially, even we wondered what new could come out of something we've been doing for so long on television, but once we started shooting, we truly realised how different it is. The situations are fresh, and there's so much that feels new."

Mukesh Tiwari, who is a new addition to the 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' cast, said, "There was never a question of saying no to this film. It was a wonderful experience, and I truly hope the audience enjoys our work."

The film will be out in theatres on February 6. (ANI)