Bha Bha Ba marks Dileep’s final film as a lead actor. Directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar, the film opened strong at the global box office but saw a sharp drop after mixed reviews and new releases

Bha Bha Ba is Dileep's last film in the lead role. It was directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar. The makers have announced that the film has earned Rs 41.30 crores from the global box office in the first four days. The highlight of the film, which also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in crucial roles, is Mohanlal's mass guest appearance. Leading trading analysts Sachinlc report that the film has earned Rs 45.25 crores at the global box office. The figures indicate that it has fallen to Rs 15 lakhs with a big drop for the New Year. The film is receiving a mixed response. It is reported that Dileep's film is not able to hold its own due to the arrival of new Christmas releases.

About The Movie

Co-producers are Baiju Gopalan, VC Praveen, and executive producer is Krishnamoorthy. Dream Big Films is the distribution partner of the film in Kerala. The global opening of the film was over 15 crores. The film is written by Fahim Zafar and Noorin Sherif. The film also stars Siddharth Bharathan, Baiju Santhosh, Balu Varghese, Salim Kumar, Ashokan, Devan, Biju Pappan, G Suresh Kumar, Nobi, Vijay Menon, Riyaz Khan, Senthil Krishna, Redin Kingsley (Tamil), Shameer Khan (Premalu fame) Shins, Saranya Pon Vannan, Noorin Sherif, Dhanasree, Lanka Lakshmi, and choreographer Sandy.

Additional screenplay and dialogues - Dhananjay Shankar, Cinematography - Armo, Music - Shaan Rahman, Background Music - Gopi Sundar, Editing - Ranjan Abraham, Art Direction - Nimesh Tanur, Production Controller Suresh Mitrakari, Action - Kalai Kingson, Supreme Sundar, Costume Designers - Dhanya Balakrishnan, Venkat Sunil (Dileep), Makeup - Ronex Xavier, Choreography - Sandy.

Sound Design- Sync Cinema, Sound Mixing- Ajith A George, Trailer Cut- AG, Lyrics - Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, Vinayak Sasikumar, Manu Manjith, Finance Controller- Sreejith Mannarkkad, Chief Associate Director - Anil Abraham, V. F. X- Ident Labs, DI- Color Planet Studios, Colorist: Ramesh CP, Stills- Serene Babu, Publicity Designs- Yellow Teeth, Distribution Partner- Dream Big Films, Overseas Distribution- Fars Films, Subtitles- Fill in the Blanks, Project Management Platform-Behind the Scene App, Promotions- The Union, Visual Promotions- Snake Plant LLP, Anti-Piracy- Obscura, PRO- Vysakh C Vadakveedu and Jinu Anilkumar.