Beware! The Yellow Gangs will be here on November 11

Ravindra is confident that audiences will be hooked to their seats throughout the film. What’s noteworthy is that all artists have ensured that they don’t use any make-up unless absolutely needed.

Director Ravindra Parameshwarappa is excited. After all, his big dream is all set to come true. The debutant director’s flick Yellow Gangs will arrive in theatres on November 11.

The film, which has the drug trade as its central theme, has already raised curiosity with its minimal poster and teaser and has a realistic approach to the story. With such an engaging theme, Ravindra is confident that audiences will be hooked to their seats throughout the film. What’s noteworthy is that all artists have ensured that they don’t use make-up unless needed.

Yellow Gangs stars Dev Devaiah, Archana Kottige, Bala Rajwadi, Arun, Satya, Pradeep Poojari and Mallikarjun, along with other talented actors. It must be mentioned here that the title sequence was designed in a 3D environment and will leave the audience impressed.

Even the climax has a stalemate sequence in which confrontation happens without any prior strategy. And neither parties can’t extricate themselves from the situation without suffering a loss.

Vibhinna Studios have produced Yellow Gangs, Key Lights, What Next Movies, Manoj P, GMR Kumar, DS Praveen and alumni of JNV Shivamogga school. Lokesh Hithalakoppa is the executive producer.