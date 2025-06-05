On the RCB winning celebrations conducted in Bengaluru. The RCB Stampade at Chinnaswamy stadium caught the attention of celebs like Kamal haasan, R madhavan, Anushka Sharma etc.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally claimed their first IPL trophy in 2025, earning their first in history. It was a momentous occasion for the team and their supporters; however, the celebrations quickly turned tragic when a stampede unfolded outside Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and caused the deaths of 11 people, and left over 50 others injured.

This stampede occurred after 1,000s of delighted fans came to mob the victorious RCB side, however, crowd pressure led to a chaotic struggle which ultimately caused the stampede.

RCB's Official Statement

RCB then issued an official statement, which is included below, regarding the tragic situation:

“We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us.”

“RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe.”

Celebrity Reactions to the Tragedy

Kamal Haasan Expresses Deep Grief

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to social media to share his sorrow over the incident:

“Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bangalore. Deeply distressed, my heart reaches out to the families of the victims in this moment of grief. May the injured recover soon.”

Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Response

Actress Anushka Sharma, who was present at the celebrations alongside her husband Virat Kohli, reacted emotionally to the tragedy. She reshared RCB’s official statement on her Instagram, adding heartbroken emojis to express her sorrow.

Sonu Sood and R. Madhavan Call for Responsibility

Actor Sonu Sood emphasized the importance of safety during public celebrations:

“Heartbroken by the tragedy during the IPL celebrations in Bangalore. No celebration is worth a life; prayers for the families and all those affected.”

Meanwhile, R. Madhavan urged people to be cautious and avoid misinformation:

“This is so heartbreaking. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Please be responsible and safe and do not respond to rumors without checking with the authorities.”

Government Response and Investigation

Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah addressed the event, calling it an “unfortunate tragedy,” announcing an ex gratia compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family of each deceased, as well as ordering a magisterial inquiry to look into the events leading to the stampede.

What started as a happy celebratory event for RCB and its supporters, has turned into a tragic disaster. In the wake of the tragedy, there has been a lot of discussion about crowd management and safety protocols at large events. As the investigations continue, our focus is on supporting the affected families and preventing this type of incident from occurring again.