A man in Gwalior, aiming for a viral video, drove his car covered in 3,400 lipstick kisses. His stunt backfired as Gwalior Traffic Police, under 'Operation Eagle,' tracked him down and issued a challan of ₹5,500 for traffic violations.

In the age of social media, people often go to extreme lengths to grab attention and go viral. A recent incident from Gwalior has caught the internet's attention after a man's female friend left more than 3,000 lipstick kiss marks on his white car.

The man was later seen driving the car and performing a stunt while it was covered in around 3,400 kiss marks. However, the stunt did not go down well with the traffic police as they issued him a challan of Rs 5,500.

Police Detail Action Under 'Operation Eagle'

Speaking to ANI, Additional SP (Traffic) Sujawal Jagga said, "Under the direction of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Gwalior Police is conducting 'Operation Eagle.' Our social media monitoring cell keeps a close watch on the content being posted. In this context, a video was going viral on Instagram showing a man driving a white car, covered in lipstick marks, through the city while performing dangerous stunts. Taking cognisance of this, the Traffic Police summoned the vehicle and its owner. A challan (fine) of Rs 5,500 was issued under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, and the owner was counselled. He realised his mistake and personally removed all the markings and 'tattoos' from the car..."

Owner Admits Mistake Was for Virality

Car owner Aditya Sikarwar also spoke with ANI and accepted his mistake. "Galti hui hai, main maanta hoon. Humein video viral karni thi aur followers badhane the, aur video viral bhi ho gayi," he said.

Under 'Operation Eagle,' police tracked the vehicle, issued a ₹5,500 challan, and seized the car for traffic violations."