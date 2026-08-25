The trailer for Taapsee Pannu's 'Gandhari' is out. The film is an action-thriller about a mother's search for her abducted daughter in a mysterious town. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the movie also stars Ishwak Singh and will stream on Netflix.

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Gandhari' has been unveiled, bringing an action-thriller where Taapsee, as Bani, is shown in a desperate search for her abducted daughter, which draws her into a far more dangerous reality than she could have imagined. Set in the fictitious town Joypurra, the trailer offers a glimpse into a place where fear and silence coexist with the enigmatic Behrupiyas who form an integral part of the town's cultural fabric. As the investigation begins to unravel unsettling questions, Bani takes matters into her own hands, determined to bring her daughter home. What follows is a relentless journey through hidden truths, mounting danger and unexpected allies, where hope must continually stand its ground against darkness. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DcdbMTbM_B1/

Ensemble Cast Revealed

With Taapsee in the lead role, Ishwak Singh stars as Gokul, a father grappling with the disappearance of his daughter, while Jatin Sarna plays Kabir, the officer leading the investigation. Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Chhaya Kadam complete the ensemble, each adding a distinct layer to the mystery and intrigue surrounding Joypurra.

Taapsee Pannu on Her Role

Reflecting on her experience of working on Gandhari, Taapsee Pannu said, "What stayed with me throughout Gandhari was Bani's refusal to give up, even when everything seemed stacked against her. The role demanded a great deal physically, but it was her resilience, conviction and unwavering spirit that truly drew me in," as per a press release.

Director's Vision for 'Gandhari'

Director Devashish Makhija further added, "What drew me to Gandhari was the cinematic potential to visually build a mysterious, layered world that hasn't been seen before on screen. Yet, beneath all of the suspense, peril and action is a universal story of human choices, consequences, and the extraordinary lengths someone can go to for the one they love most."

Premiere Details

Directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, Gandhari premieres on September 3, only on Netflix. (ANI)