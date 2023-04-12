Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee lands in soup after gym enthusiasts troll her

    Ahana Chaudhury
    Srabanti Chatterjee inaugurated a gym in Madhyamgram in November 2020. However, she was one of many at the event. The actress launched the gym in a joint venture with three other stars- Anwar, Abhishek, and Soumya. She also promoted this gym on her social media handles. However, things took a nasty turn when it was suddenly shut down after the start of the new session.

    In March, gym trainees were admitted by paying Rs 8,000. Besides, they also spent an extra Rs 4,000 for availing trainers. After taking such hefty amounts, the gym suddenly shut down. The actress retreated when she heard allegations surfacing gradually by announcing that she is not connected to the gym.

    Taking to social media, she said, "I have come to know that baseless and false allegations have been made against me. It is said that I am involved in dishonest activities. I am not engaged in any such work. Instead, I became a victim of financial fraud. We have full confidence in the legal system of the country. I am sure the truth will come out. Thank you.'

    After posting this on social media, netizens started making controversial comments. Most have claimed her to be a liar. Several internet users have questioned her sudden decision to move away from the gym that she used to promote for so long. Besides, why the gym was closed without notice is also a cause of concern. 

    Baseless questions are also being asked to harass the actress. A user asked when she would marry again. Someone said she doesn't have a chance to look at this gym because she is busy getting married. Despite the comments, it remains to be seen if the actress takes any legal action. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

