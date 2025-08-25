Veteran Bengali actor Joy Banerjee, known for films like Hirak Jayanti, Abhagini and Milan Tithi, has passed away at 62. Battling COPD, he was hospitalised on August 15died on August 17

The Bengali film industry has lost another of its shining stars. Veteran actor Joy Banerjee, who had worked in numerous films such as Hirak Jayanti, Abhagini, and Milan Tithi, passed away at the age of 62. Though in recent years opportunities on screen had become rare for him, his presence in Bengali cinema was once widely celebrated.

According to his close aide, Banerjee had been battling severe health issues in the past few months. He was admitted to a hospital on August 15 after his condition worsened. Medical records confirmed that he had been suffering from COPD. Although he was discharged briefly on August 16, his health deteriorated again. On August 17, he was put on ventilation, but despite the doctors’ efforts, he breathed his last around 11:35 a.m.

Banerjee was not only an actor but had also been active in Bengal’s political circles for some time, though his cinematic legacy remained the most defining part of his journey.

Reacting to the news, his long-time co-star and Member of Parliament Satabdi Roy expressed her grief. She mentioned that despite political differences, she had shared a warm relationship with Banerjee’s family, particularly his sister. She recalled that even during his illness, she often received updates about him. Roy reflected on their professional association, noting that they had worked together in several films and had built a bond that extended beyond the screen.

As for the funeral arrangements, Banerjee’s aide stated that his body would first be taken home from the hospital. Discussions were still ongoing about whether his mortal remains would be brought to the party office before the final rites.

Throughout his career, Joy Banerjee had worked alongside some of the most celebrated names in Bengali cinema, including Tapas Paul, Ranjit Mallick, Chiranjit Chakraborty, and Satabdi Roy herself. He had also starred opposite the late Mahua Roychoudhury, one of the most iconic actresses of her time. His passing marks the end of an era for the Bengali film industry.