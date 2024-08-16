Ben Affleck celebrates birthday with Ex-wife Jennifer Garner amidst divorce rumours with Jennifer Lopez; Read

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

    Ben Affleck marked his 52nd birthday by spending time with his former wife, Jennifer Garner. The "Gone Girl" actor, who celebrated his birthday on August 15, was previously married to Garner until their separation in 2018. Despite their divorce, they remain on amicable terms and jointly raise their three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Reports from OK Magazine indicate that Garner has been visiting Affleck frequently, particularly during the challenges he is facing in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. According to a source, Garner is not keen on getting involved in Affleck and Lopez's issues but feels she has little choice. The source also mentioned that Affleck’s close associates have been worried about his state of mind, noting that he has been in a difficult place and feeling isolated.

    Earlier, the Daily Mail reported that Garner has been a supportive figure for Lopez, hoping that her relationship with Affleck will improve. A source shared that Lopez has been turning to Garner for advice, acknowledging that Garner is one of the few people who can genuinely empathize with her situation.

    Back in May, Garner was spotted visiting Affleck in Brentwood, where he was reportedly staying after moving out of Lopez's home.

    Speculation about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s potential divorce surfaced in May. Recently, Page Six reported that Lopez is feeling distressed and angry with Affleck. According to an insider, Lopez feels embarrassed, especially after making public declarations about Affleck being the love of her life just two years ago when they had two weddings. The source added that Lopez finds the situation particularly painful because there are five children involved, and she is struggling to accept that their relationship may be ending.

    While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez do not have children together, Affleck shares three children with Jennifer Garner—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—while Lopez is the mother of twins, Max and Emme.

