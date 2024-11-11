Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral - Here's what happened

The Pakistani actress explained that three years after their engagement, while she was in the United States, her fiancé leaked her photos. Although people encouraged her to hold a press conference to address the incident, she chose to remain silent.

First Published Nov 11, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

Pakistani social media influencer and TikTok star Minahil Malik has courted countroversy after a private MMS video allegedly featuring her was leaked online. The viral video has not only led to massive criticism but has also raised concerns over digital privacy violations in Pakistan, especially for public figures. This incident brings to mind a similar experience faced by Pakistani actress Rida Isfahani, whose private video was leaked in 2016, sending shockwaves across the entertainment industry.

In a recent podcast interview, the Pakistani actress revealed that her intimate videos were recorded and shared online by her then-fiancé, whom she had trusted deeply. "At that time, I did not say anything because my trust was played with. If your trust is betrayed, it's like the end of humanity," she revealed during the interview.

The Pakistani actress explained that three years after their engagement, while she was in the United States, her fiancé leaked her photos. Although people encouraged her to hold a press conference to address the incident, she chose to remain silent. "It was his deed and my tragedy, one that I will carry with me to my grave," she added.

Rida Isfahani, a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has worked as an actress, model, producer, and host. She gained popularity through her lead role in the television show Muhabbat Hamasafar Meri and made her film debut with Roag in 2018.

With 421,000 Instagram followers, Rida continues to engage with fans, sharing glimpses into both her personal and professional life.

