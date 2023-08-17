Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bedside Book Bliss: From 'The Night Circus' to 'The Book Thief', 7 must-reads for your nightstand

    Discover a curated list of must-read books perfect for your bedside table. From magical tales to insightful reflections, these books will enrich your pre-sleep routine and transport you to new worlds.

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    There's something magical about having a stack of books by your bedside, ready to transport you to new worlds or offer insights before you drift into slumber. Selecting the right bedside books can turn your pre-sleep routine into a delightful literary escape. When curating your bedside book collection, consider your mood, preferences, and reading goals. The books you choose can serve as a source of entertainment, comfort, or intellectual stimulation before sleep. Remember, reading can have a calming effect on the mind, promoting relaxation and facilitating a smoother transition into restful slumber.

    Here are seven captivating suggestions that will make your nights truly bookish and blissful.

    1. "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern

    Immerse yourself in the enchanting tale of a magical competition between two young illusionists within a mysterious, ethereal circus that only appears at night. With its atmospheric prose and imaginative world-building, this novel is a perfect nighttime adventure.

    2. "Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman

    Delve into the life of Eleanor Oliphant, a quirky and isolated woman, as she navigates the challenges of connecting with others. This heartwarming story explores themes of loneliness, healing, and the power of human connection.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

    3. "The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

    Revisit the classic tale of a young prince who embarks on a journey through various planets, meeting peculiar inhabitants along the way. This philosophical novella offers whimsy and wisdom, making it an ideal companion for contemplative nights.

    4. "Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear" by Elizabeth Gilbert

    For those seeking inspiration and creative motivation, this book is a gem. Elizabeth Gilbert's insights into embracing creativity, facing fears, and nurturing one's artistic spirit are perfect for absorbing before sleep.

    5. "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho

    Follow Santiago's journey as he quests for his personal legend and discovers the true essence of life and dreams. This philosophical novel weaves spirituality, adventure, and life lessons, making it an uplifting bedtime read.

    6. "Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking" by Susan Cain

    Dive into this thought-provoking exploration of introversion and its strengths in a society that often values extroversion. Delve into the science and anecdotes that celebrate the quiet power within all of us.

    7. "The Book Thief" by Markus Zusak

    Immerse yourself in this emotionally charged tale set in Nazi Germany. Narrated by Death, it follows Liesel Meminger's life as she finds solace in stealing books and sharing stories amidst the chaos of war.

    To create a personalized nighttime reading routine, select books that resonate with you on different levels. Whether you're seeking escape, insight, or simply a literary companion, the right bedside books can enrich your evenings and add a touch of literary magic to your nightly routine. So, curl up with a cozy blanket, a cup of tea, and a well-chosen book, and let the words whisk you away into dreamland.

